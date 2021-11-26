on air “The match in the mud – A day in the life of Maradona” – LiveUnict

Tonight on TV: proposals for all tastes. From horror, to romantic comedy in a sunny Manhattan to the memory of one of the greatest footballers of all time, Diego Maradona.

Alone 2020 [Rai 4, ore 21:20]: A young widow is kidnapped, managed to escape from her robber and enters a hostile forest, where her survival instincts will be severely tested.

Chucky’s son [Italia 2, ore 21:15]: The Killer Doll is back! This is the fifth film in the horror series. Chucky and Tiffany find themselves having to raise their son in order to create a terrifying family of killer dolls.

The game in the mud – A day in the life of Maradona [Canale 20, ore 21:12]: A documentary on the great Maradona, who passed away on 25 November last year. The documentary focuses on one day in particular, when in January 1985, in Acerra, the “pibe de oro” brings the team to the field of amateurs to raise funds for a sick child.

You’ve Got Mail [La 5, ore 21:10]: probably the most loved love story by lovers of reading. A small bookseller (Meg Ryan) and the owner of the most important bookstore chain in Manhattan (Tom Hanks) chat and fall in love but if they only knew who they really were they would be disappointed, because in real life, they hate each other.