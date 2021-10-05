on air “The positive side” and “Final Destination 5” – LiveUnict

Several films on the air for this autumn Tuesday: from romantic to horror, here are all the tips from the LiveUnict editorial team.

All against him [21:30, Nove] : 2014 film, directed by Nick Cassavetes, tells the story of Carly played by the fantastic Cameron Diaz, who is a beautiful New Yorker woman, a successful lawyer who loves Mark. Parks, terraces, restaurants, lounges, there is no place in New York where Carly and Mark have not met and consumed with their eyes. Then one day Mark cancels dinner with Carly’s father with an excuse and she discovers that her boyfriend is married to Kate, a simple and gullible housewife who lives only for her husband. Dejected by the discovery and the promises betrayed by the man who claimed to love them, women react by confiding in their respective pains and drowning them in alcohol. Surprised with a third woman, Carly, Kate and Amber, the newcomer, decide to take revenge by devising a practically perfect plan.

Final Destination 5 [21:15, Italia 2]: 2011 Horror Film, directed by Steven Quali, tells the story in which the young Sam Lawton has a terrible premonition: a suspension bridge is about to collapse and kill him and many people around. Soon the nightmare becomes reality and Sam manages to save himself from the collapse of the bridge, along with his girlfriend Molly and a group of other people. But no one can oppose the plans of Death and one after another the survivors of the tragedy begin to die in a brutal way. But the real question is: will Sam be able to stop the deadly design of Destiny?

Bright side [21:20, Cielo]: 2012 film, directed by David O. Russell, tells the story of Pat Solatano, played by, Bradley Cooper is a man who has always seen the bright side of everything, convinced that not all evil comes to harm. He keeps his optimism unchanged even after his wife leaves him for another man, sending him to a psychiatric hospital. Once discharged, then, reluctantly, he returned to live with his parents and in him the decision was made to be able to change himself according to the wishes of his beloved and to be able to win her back. Good intentions, however, do not give the desired results, at least until he meets Tiffany played by, Jennifer Lawrence, a beautiful girl whose dreams seem to have been shattered when fate took an unexpected turn. Tiffany offers him her help but Pat will have to do something in return for her. Suddenly, their disastrous lives are at a turning point and the two, changing nothing of who they are, find themselves involved in a relationship that goes beyond simple friendship.