On all ATM vehicles you can pay for the ticket with a credit card

Milan trams and buses can also be paid for with contactless cards. On all 2 thousand ATM surface vehicles, 7 thousand devices will be installed for paying tickets by credit card, as is already the case on the subway in all 113 subway stations.

The payment system with contactless cards, however, is becoming increasingly popular: on the subway (from 2018 to today) there have been 23 million purchases of tickets with credit cards at the turnstiles; on the surface vehicles, on the other hand, the experimentation started in December 2020 on three bus lines (56, 70 and 73) has reached about 20 thousand transactions. The next step involves a design phase which will be followed in a year by the installation of the new validators, which will gradually come into operation starting from 2023.

Equipped with 5G technology and GPS localization, the system is able to choose the most convenient rate to be applied to the passenger, even in the case of a bus-metro interchange: for example, after the third journey, the daily rate of € is automatically charged. 4.50.

Contactless payment, however, is not the only technological tool in which ATM has invested in recent years. It is in fact possible to buy tickets through text messages and the Atm Milano App, the new version of which implemented in 2020 allows subscriptions to be renewed.