On Amazon you can get your team jersey for FREE

With the competition “Win a jersey“, on Amazon you have a chance to try to lead free the official jersey of your favorite football team at home. A brand new initiative, in which you can participate in a very simple way. Main requirements: to be of legal age and a Prime customer. Here’s how to do it.

Amazon: how to win the jersey of your favorite team

A new free contest, promoted by the e-commerce giant. By filling out a very simple questionnaire, directly on the official page, you can participate too. You have until December 6th to do this. Very few criteria are required to participate:

Be over 18 years old Be the holder of an Italian Amazon Prime account Have confirmed that you are a fan of at least one team on amazon.it/yourfanshop Have correctly answered at least one of the three questions in the following questionnaire The deadline for participation is December 6, 2021

If you have all the requirements to participate (net of the fourth criterion, completely random), all you have to do is connect to the official page and complete the questionnaire. After that, all that remains is to wait and hope to win. If checked out, you will receive one at home jersey of your football team favorite, of course from the 2021/2021 season, donated directly by Amazon. On the dedicated shop you can already take a look at the different models available in the catalog. Good luck!