On Apple TV + Brad Pitt’s film dedicated to Formula 1. Hamilton is also involved

Apple is in advanced negotiations to acquire the rights to Brad Pitt’s new Formula 1 film (here the calendar of the next season). The film will tell about an old glory now retired from the racing scene (Brad Pitt) who will return to the track to become mentor and teammate of a young and promising driver. A story somewhat similar to the old Driven, from 2001, with Sylvester Stallone. The news was published on the pages of Deadline that it also suggests Lewis Hamilton’s involvement, while the F1 organization will not be directly working on the film.

The film will be directed by Joseph Kosinski, already behind the camera in Tron: Legacy and Oblivion, as well as in the long-delayed Top Gun: Maverick, while the production will be entrusted to Plan B Entertainment, which is owned by Pitt himself. and to Jerry Bruckheimer. Finally, the script will go to Ehren Kruger who cut his teeth with the Western remakes of The Ring and the Transformers series.