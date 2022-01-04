On Apple TV + Brad Pitt’s film dedicated to Formula 1. Hamilton is also involved
Apple is in advanced negotiations to acquire the rights to Brad Pitt’s new Formula 1 film (here the calendar of the next season). The film will tell about an old glory now retired from the racing scene (Brad Pitt) who will return to the track to become mentor and teammate of a young and promising driver. A story somewhat similar to the old Driven, from 2001, with Sylvester Stallone. The news was published on the pages of Deadline that it also suggests Lewis Hamilton’s involvement, while the F1 organization will not be directly working on the film.
The film will be directed by Joseph Kosinski, already behind the camera in Tron: Legacy and Oblivion, as well as in the long-delayed Top Gun: Maverick, while the production will be entrusted to Plan B Entertainment, which is owned by Pitt himself. and to Jerry Bruckheimer. Finally, the script will go to Ehren Kruger who cut his teeth with the Western remakes of The Ring and the Transformers series.
Once the agreement is closed, which foresees production costs around 130-140 million dollars, the film will be an Apple TV + exclusive which will have beaten fierce competition made up of traditional film majors, Paramount, MGM, Sony and Universal, but also the other two main names in the world of streaming, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.
Brad Pitt recently secured another deal with Apple for an as-yet-unnamed movie directed by Jon Watts (the Spider-Man trilogy) and co-starring George Clooney. For the streaming service Apple, on the other hand, continues a path made up of a not astonishing quantity of releases, especially when compared with the rhythms of Netflix, but big names involved, as in the case of Finch played by Tom Hanks and The Tragedy of Macbeth by Joel Coen.