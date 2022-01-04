News

On Apple TV + Brad Pitt’s film dedicated to Formula 1. Hamilton is also involved

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 27 1 minute read

Apple is in advanced negotiations to acquire the rights to Brad Pitt’s new Formula 1 film (here the calendar of the next season). The film will tell about an old glory now retired from the racing scene (Brad Pitt) who will return to the track to become mentor and teammate of a young and promising driver. A story somewhat similar to the old Driven, from 2001, with Sylvester Stallone. The news was published on the pages of Deadline that it also suggests Lewis Hamilton’s involvement, while the F1 organization will not be directly working on the film.

The film will be directed by Joseph Kosinski, already behind the camera in Tron: Legacy and Oblivion, as well as in the long-delayed Top Gun: Maverick, while the production will be entrusted to Plan B Entertainment, which is owned by Pitt himself. and to Jerry Bruckheimer. Finally, the script will go to Ehren Kruger who cut his teeth with the Western remakes of The Ring and the Transformers series.

Once the agreement is closed, which foresees production costs around 130-140 million dollars, the film will be an Apple TV + exclusive which will have beaten fierce competition made up of traditional film majors, Paramount, MGM, Sony and Universal, but also the other two main names in the world of streaming, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Brad Pitt recently secured another deal with Apple for an as-yet-unnamed movie directed by Jon Watts (the Spider-Man trilogy) and co-starring George Clooney. For the streaming service Apple, on the other hand, continues a path made up of a not astonishing quantity of releases, especially when compared with the rhythms of Netflix, but big names involved, as in the case of Finch played by Tom Hanks and The Tragedy of Macbeth by Joel Coen.

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 27 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Mister Paura presents You Should Have Left, the thriller with Kevin Bacon and Amanda Seyfried aired on Sky

August 30, 2021

together again. And on vacation in Italy

August 22, 2021

The Sympathizer, Robert Downey Jr. in the Park Chan-Wook series

2 weeks ago

Hugh Jackman discovers a Frozen themed surprise | Cinema

September 25, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button