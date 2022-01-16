On Becoming a God in Central Florida the plot of the series on Netflix

– Advertising –

On Becoming a God in Central Florida on Netflix the tv series with Kristen Dunst

On Becoming a God in Central Florida is the tv series starring Kristen Dunst with only one season available, arrived on Netflix thanks to the agreement with the company that produces it, Sony. In Italy the series is not unpublished in fact until the landing in the Netlfix catalog the TV series was on TimVision (which in the meantime has removed it).

Thanks to the push of Kristen Dunst and a story of redemption for women, of tenacity, of the desire to show their skills even in complicated contexts, will On Becoming a God in Central Florida be able to enter the Italian Netflix Top Ten?

On Becoming a God, the plot

The plot of the TV series takes us back to that part of America, of the world that is not always the subject of the TV story. The protagonist is Krystal Stubbs, best played by Kirsten Dunst, employee of a water park of Greater Orlando, but that she will be forced to change her life when she has to pay a mountain of debts incurred by her husband.

Determined at all costs to build a better life and take social revenge, she decides to make her way, no holds barred, within the Founders American Merchandise (FAM) a multi-level marketing company (like AVON or Tupperware for simplicity) that was the cause of the downfall of his family. Lying and cheating, Krystal will try, with the resourcefulness that distinguishes her, to climb the hierarchical structure of the company trying to achieve her goal: to destroy the company from the inside and come out victorious.

On Becoming a God is a redemption series, set in a fairly low cultural context, where the multi-level marketing system is king given the promises of easy money, with little effort. But what happens when, within a cult-like system, it turns out that actually making money isn’t that easy?

Renewal info: will there be a second season?

The simple answer is: No. The longer one is that it is the fault of the pandemic. In fact, initially the TV series that the American cable channel Showtime had bought from YouTube which had initially ordered it from Sony, had renewed the TV series expected for summer 2020 (the series was released in 2019) but the arrival of the pandemic blocked everything and in October 2020 the series was canceled. Hard to imagine that Netflix will be able to do the “miracle” especially for the difficulty of reuniting the cast.

The Cast

Kirsten Dunst : Krystal Stubbs

: Krystal Stubbs Theodore Pellerin : Cody Bonar

: Cody Bonar Mel Rodriguez : Ernie Gomes

: Ernie Gomes Beth Ditto : Bets Gomes

: Bets Gomes Ted Levine : Obie Garbeau II

: Obie Garbeau II Alexander Skarsgård: Travis Stubbs.

The series, produced by TriStar Television from Sony Pictures Television, was created by Robert Funke And Matt Luske, also in the capacity of executive producers. Esta Spalding serves as the showrunner Kirsten Dunst And Charlie McDowell are executive producers alongside George Clooney and Grant Heslov of Smokehouse Pictures.

