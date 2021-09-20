On Binance a Boccioni NFT | Italian art starts at € 50,000

Even the great Italian art becomes NFT. After we have already seen Picasso paintings take the blockchain route, now it’s the turn of a canvas signed by Umberto Boccioni, one of the clearest and most recognizable souls of the Italian futurism.

A oil painting on canvas of the 1914, an unpublished work that is being examined by experts for authentication and that is already causing havoc in the market for non-fungible tokens, which for the first time offers space to such an important artist in Italian history.

An auction then suspended – with a hint of mystery – which will however be the prelude to the arrival of a work by Andrea Speziale, which will aim to become the NFT largest in history.

What was created and auctioned?

It was supported – which is relatively common for the art market – a BSC, that is to the blockchain which is managed by Binance and to which the marketplace from NFT managed by the homonymous exchange.

To be represented by the NFT is a work in the process of being assigned to Umberto Boccioni, unpublished until today – “Portrait” – tokenized by Andrea Speziale, who is also president of the association Italy Liberty.

Speziale has received the work as a gift from Neri Pozza – in recognition of his work carried out for the enhancement of the Collection and the donor himself has decided to digitize it, tokenize it and then make it available to the public, through an auction set with a starting price at 60,000 BUSD, or lo stablecoin which is related to Binance itself, for an equivalent value in euros of approximately € 50,000.

The mystery of the suspended auction

The auction was then suspended after 3 days – it is rumored following an important offer which, however, at least judging what we can read on the scan of the relative blockchain it still wouldn’t go through. Important offer and, we imagine, higher than the minimum auction price requested by Speranza, a high price but probably justified by the fact that it is the debut, in the field NFT, by a relevant Italian artist such as Boccioni.

Meanwhile, Speziale prepares the largest NFT artwork ever

All this within a decidedly more onerous commitment for Apothecaries within the world of NFT. Because the NFT would be in preparation more “great”Of the world, which will collect further half a million images, a little in style Beeple, which some of our readers will remember as the artist who beat the non-functional token more expensive than ever, at the price of almost 70 million dollars. We will most likely follow the evolution of this side project of Andrea Speziale – who was also interviewed by Binance for the occasion – given the importance of the auction of the Boccioni.

NFT and art: an indissoluble combination

The combination of art And NFT is now indissoluble, both as regards art that comes from the outside – we remember some of the masterpieces of the Hermitage – both for the one born directly in the digital context.

Non-fungible tokens, on the other hand, embody the technological perfection for this type of activity – being able to both graphically represent the work of art, and assign clear ownership rights erga omnes.

A combination that, we are sure, will offer much more in terms of accessibility to works of art by the general public – and also an important showcase for emerging artists, who have never before had a so direct channel to interact with audiences and buyers.