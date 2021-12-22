on Christmas Eve, on Italia 1, Unachair for two is back – Vigevano24.it

News

on Christmas Eve, on Italia 1, Unachair for two is back

The only truly certain thing left of Christmas is the broadcast of Unachair for two on Italia 1, on Christmas Eve: well, confirmation arrives that the Mediaset channel will also broadcast it on Friday 24 December 2021!

John Landis’ 1983 comedy starring Dan Aykroyd, Eddie Murphy and Jamie Lee Curtis, has become a Christmas Eve fixture on Italia Uno.

In fact, in the last 25 years the film has been broadcast during the holidays 22 times, 18 of which on the evening of 24 December and this year it will return on Christmas Eve for the tenth year in a row at 21.30.

Not everyone knows that Una Poltrona per Due is a Christmas film especially in Italy: in fact in the United States the film was released in cinemas on June 8, 1983, becoming an immediate success with its 90 million dollars.

And even today, after so many years, the plays pay off.

In the United States, the film was released in theaters on June 8, 1983 and with its 90 million dollars at home became the fourth gross of the year, preceded in order by

– Return of the Jedi: film that at the time everyone thought was the final chapter of the saga of Star Wars

– Longing for Tenderness: released at the end of November, in 1984 it obtained 5 Oscars out of 11 nominations: Film, Direction, Non-Original Screenplay, Shirley MacLaine and Jack Nicholson;

– Flashdance: authentic phenomenon of costume, destroyed by critics, which saw the debut of Jennifer Beals launched towards a career that never made and with an award-winning soundtrack.

An Armchair for Two it was therefore a huge success, the second at the time for John Landis (behind Animal House) and the real springboard for Eddie Murphy who a few months earlier had made his debut in 48 hours.


