on consoles, games, smartphones and technology!

Let’s find out Amazon’s best offers today January 10, 2022.
Horizon Forbidden West [PS5] + PSN Gift Card € 20 – Available from February 18, 2022
Horizon Forbidden West [PS4] + PSN Gift Cart € 20 – Available from February 18, 2022
Elden Ring Launch Edition + Steelbook [PS5] – Available from February 25, 2022
Elden Ring Launch Edition + Steelbook [PS4] – Available from February 25, 2022
Elden Ring Launch Edition + Steelbook [Xbox One/Series X] – Available from February 25, 2022
Forspoken [PS5] – Available from May 24, 2022
Arceus Pokémon Legends [Switch] – Available from January 28, 2022
Rainbow Six Extraction [PS5] – Available January 20, 2022
Rainbow Six Extraction [PS4] – Available January 20, 2022
Uncharted Collection The Legacy of Thieves [PS5] – Available from January 28, 2022
Offers Console and Video Games
Nintendo Switch – 15% discount
Nintendo Switch Lite – 12% discount
Back 4 Blood [PS5] – 58% discount
Back 4 Blood [PS4] – 59% discount
Battlefield 2042 [PS5] – 47% discount
Battlefield 2042 [PS4] – 41% discount
Shining Diamond + Shining Pearl Pokémon Bundle [Switch] – 16% discount
Deathloop [PS5] – 53% discount
Deathloop Deluxe Edition [PS5] – 50% discount
Death Stranding Director’s Cut [PS5] – 22% discount
FIFA 22 [PS5] – 38% discount
Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut [PS5] – 18% discount
Life is Strange True Colors [PS5] – 27% discount
Life Is Strange True Colors [PS4] – 25% discount
Lost Judgment [PS5] – 20% discount
Lost Judgment [PS4] – 20% discount
Nioh Collection [PS5] – 44% discount
Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart [PS5] – 26% discount
Returnal [PS5] – 36% discount
Scarlet Nexus [PS5] – 44% discount
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla [PS4] – 58% discount
Resident Evil Village [PS5] – 25% discount
Resident Evil Village [PS4] – 36% discount
Tales of Arise [PS5] – 20% discount
Tales of Arise [PS4] – 43% discount
The Last of Us Part 2 [PS4] – 43% discount
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild [Switch] – 19% discount
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury [Switch] – 17% discount
Just Dance 2022 [Switch] – 43% discount
Smartphone offers
OPPO Find X3 Lite – 34% Discount
OPPO Reno6 Pro – 13% Discount
Samsung Galaxy S21 + – Discount 29%
Samsung Galaxy A52s – 29% Discount
Apple AirPods Earphones – 20% Discount
OPPO Enco X Earphones – 44% Discount
