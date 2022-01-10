Tech

on consoles, games, smartphones and technology!

Amazon offers

With this type of news, we have decided to go to report daily what are the offers from Amazon that we consider most important and attractive. In particular we will focus on the products that interest us most and more closely. They will be fundamental games for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, but there will be opportunities on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S in the future that we will report to you promptly.

We will then support all consoles and games offers on hardware and peripherals for PCs, both Apple and Android telephony, smart TVs and technology!

Let’s find out Amazon’s best offers today January 10, 2022.

Horizon Forbidden West [PS5] + PSN Gift Card € 20 – Available from February 18, 2022

Amazon Horizon Forbidden West PS5 Banner

Horizon Forbidden West [PS4] + PSN Gift Cart € 20 – Available from February 18, 2022

Amazon Horizon Forbidden West PS4 Banner

Elden Ring Launch Edition + Steelbook [PS5] – Available from February 25, 2022

Elden Ring Launch Edition + Steelbook [PS4] – Available from February 25, 2022

Elden Ring Launch Edition + Steelbook [Xbox One/Series X] – Available from February 25, 2022

Elden Ring Launch Edition FromSoftware PS5 Xbox Series X PC PS4 Xbox One

Forspoken [PS5] – Available from May 24, 2022

Amazon Forspoken PS5 banner

Arceus Pokémon Legends [Switch] – Available from January 28, 2022

Amazon Banner Legends Pokémon Arceus

Rainbow Six Extraction [PS5] – Available January 20, 2022

Amazon Rainbow Six Extraction PS5 banner

Rainbow Six Extraction [PS4] – Available January 20, 2022

Amazon Rainbow Six Extraction PS4 Banner

Uncharted Collection The Legacy of Thieves [PS5] – Available from January 28, 2022

Amazon Uncharted Banner Legacy of Thieves Collection PS5

Offers Console and Video Games

Nintendo Switch – 15% discount

Banner-Amazon-Nintendo-Switch

Nintendo Switch Lite – 12% discount

Amazon Nintendo Switch Lite banner

Back 4 Blood [PS5] – 58% discount

Amazon Back 4 Blood PS5 Banner

Back 4 Blood [PS4] – 59% discount

Amazon Back 4 Blood PS4 Banner

Battlefield 2042 [PS5] – 47% discount

Amazon Battlefield 2042 PS5 Banner

Battlefield 2042 [PS4] – 41% discount

Amazon Battlefield 2042 PS4 Banner

Shining Diamond + Shining Pearl Pokémon Bundle [Switch] – 16% discount

Amazon Banner Pokémon Shining Diamond Shining Pearl

Deathloop [PS5] – 53% discount

Amazon Deathloop PS5 banner

Deathloop Deluxe Edition [PS5] – 50% discount

Amazon Deathloop PS5 banner

Death Stranding Director’s Cut [PS5] – 22% discount

Amazon Death Stranding Director's Cut PS5 banner

FIFA 22 [PS5] – 38% discount

Amazon FIFA 22 PS5 banner

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut [PS5] – 18% discount

Amazon Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut PS5 banner

Life is Strange True Colors [PS5] – 27% discount

Amazon Life Is Strange True Colors PS5 Banner

Life Is Strange True Colors [PS4] – 25% discount

Amazon Life Is Strange True Colors PS4 Banner

Lost Judgment [PS5] – 20% discount

Amazon Lost Judgmen PS5 Banner

Lost Judgment [PS4] – 20% discount

Amazon Lost Judgmen PS4 Banner

Nioh Collection [PS5] – 44% discount

Amazon Nioh Collection PS5 banner

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart [PS5] – 26% discount

Amazon Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart PS5 banner

Returnal [PS5] – 36% discount

Amazon Returnal PS5 Banner

Scarlet Nexus [PS5] – 44% discount

Amazon Scarlet Nexus PS5 Banner

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla [PS4] – 58% discount

Banner-Amazon-Assassins-Creed-Valhalla-PS4

Resident Evil Village [PS5] – 25% discount

Amazon Resident Evil Village PS5 banner

Resident Evil Village [PS4] – 36% discount

Amazon Resident Evil Village PS4 Banner

Tales of Arise [PS5] – 20% discount

Amazon Tales of Arise PS5 banner

Tales of Arise [PS4] – 43% discount

Amazon Tales of Arise PS4 banner

The Last of Us Part 2 [PS4] – 43% discount

Banner-Amazon-The-Last-of-Us-Part-2-PS4

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild [Switch] – 19% discount

Banner-Amazon-Zelda-Breath-of-the-Wild-Switch

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury [Switch] – 17% discount

Amazon Super Mario 3D World Switch banner

Just Dance 2022 [Switch] – 43% discount

Amazon Just Dance 2021 Switch Banner

Smartphone offers

OPPO Find X3 Lite – 34% Discount

Amazon OPPO Find X3 Lite banner

OPPO Reno6 Pro – 13% Discount

Amazon OPPO Reno6 Pro banner

Samsung Galaxy S21 + – Discount 29%

Amazon Samsung Galaxy S21 + banner

Samsung Galaxy A52s – 29% Discount

Amazon Samsung A52s banner

Apple AirPods Earphones – 20% Discount

Amazon Apple AirPods banner

OPPO Enco X Earphones – 44% Discount

Amazon OPPO Enco X banner

Source link

