on consoles, games, smartphones and technology!

With this type of news, we have decided to go to report daily what are the offers from Amazon that we consider most important and attractive. In particular we will focus on the products that interest us most and more closely. They will be fundamental games for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, but there will be opportunities on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S in the future that we will report to you promptly.

We will then support all consoles and games offers on hardware and peripherals for PCs, both Apple and Android telephony, smart TVs and technology!

We therefore invite you to subscribe to our Telegram channel dedicated to offers where you can always be updated on the best promotions, even from physical stores such as MediaWorld and Unieuro.

Let’s find out Amazon’s best offers today January 10, 2022.

Horizon Forbidden West [PS5] + PSN Gift Card € 20 – Available from February 18, 2022

Horizon Forbidden West [PS4] + PSN Gift Cart € 20 – Available from February 18, 2022

Elden Ring Launch Edition + Steelbook [PS5] – Available from February 25, 2022

Elden Ring Launch Edition + Steelbook [PS4] – Available from February 25, 2022

Elden Ring Launch Edition + Steelbook [Xbox One/Series X] – Available from February 25, 2022

Forspoken [PS5] – Available from May 24, 2022

Arceus Pokémon Legends [Switch] – Available from January 28, 2022

Rainbow Six Extraction [PS5] – Available January 20, 2022

Rainbow Six Extraction [PS4] – Available January 20, 2022

Uncharted Collection The Legacy of Thieves [PS5] – Available from January 28, 2022

Offers Console and Video Games

Nintendo Switch – 15% discount

Nintendo Switch Lite – 12% discount

Back 4 Blood [PS5] – 58% discount

Back 4 Blood [PS4] – 59% discount

Battlefield 2042 [PS5] – 47% discount

Battlefield 2042 [PS4] – 41% discount

Shining Diamond + Shining Pearl Pokémon Bundle [Switch] – 16% discount

Deathloop [PS5] – 53% discount

Deathloop Deluxe Edition [PS5] – 50% discount

Death Stranding Director’s Cut [PS5] – 22% discount

FIFA 22 [PS5] – 38% discount

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut [PS5] – 18% discount

Life is Strange True Colors [PS5] – 27% discount

Life Is Strange True Colors [PS4] – 25% discount

Lost Judgment [PS5] – 20% discount

Lost Judgment [PS4] – 20% discount

Nioh Collection [PS5] – 44% discount

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart [PS5] – 26% discount

Returnal [PS5] – 36% discount

Scarlet Nexus [PS5] – 44% discount

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla [PS4] – 58% discount

Resident Evil Village [PS5] – 25% discount

Resident Evil Village [PS4] – 36% discount

Tales of Arise [PS5] – 20% discount

Tales of Arise [PS4] – 43% discount

The Last of Us Part 2 [PS4] – 43% discount

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild [Switch] – 19% discount

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury [Switch] – 17% discount

Just Dance 2022 [Switch] – 43% discount

Smartphone offers

OPPO Find X3 Lite – 34% Discount

OPPO Reno6 Pro – 13% Discount

Samsung Galaxy S21 + – Discount 29%

Samsung Galaxy A52s – 29% Discount

Apple AirPods Earphones – 20% Discount

OPPO Enco X Earphones – 44% Discount

We remind you of subscribe to our Telegram channel dedicated to offers to keep up to date on the best promotions and availability of PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Nvidia Series 30 video cards.

To receive your orders in the shortest possible time, remember that you can subscribe to Amazon Prime at this address and additionally gain access to Prime Video anime, movies, and TV series. But also lots of music and lots of ebooks with Amazon Music and Prime Reading.

If you are a student, the Amazon Prime subscription is even cheaper for you! You will be able to take advantage of three months of free trial and a 50% discount on the cost of the subscription!