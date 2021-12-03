World
on controls relevant role of public transport companies
REAL TIME
One of the nodes, awaiting December 6, is in fact the management of the control of certificates, especially on trains and public transport. On the health front, the pressure on hospitals is increasing in many regions
03 dec
08:50
Coronavirus, Nas discover 281 unvaccinated doctors and health professionals
03 dec
08:31
Covid, Zaia: no more tampons in the Asl ai no vax
03 dec
08:28
Covid, Germany: 74,352 new cases and 390 deaths
03 dec
08:27
Vaccini, Magrini: serum 5-11 years safe and effective, no uncertainty
03 dec
08:17
Monsignor Aldo Giordano, apostolic nuncio to the EU, dies of Covid
03 dec
08:15
First Omicron case identified in Sri Lanka
03 dec
08:13
Covid, Gimbe: cases of contagion in strong growth