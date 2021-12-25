On December 28th Wierer and Hofer at the start of the World Team Challenge; Hinz replaces Preuss – Fondo Italia

After moving from the Schalke 04 stadium to Ruhpolding, from the idea of ​​competing in a stadium behind closed doors, the World Team Challenge, which will be staged next December 28, will also see other news. Franziska Preuss, chosen as the athlete image of the event, was forced to give up due to an injury suffered in a rather trivial way during the World Cup stage in Le Grand Bornand. In its place, to pair with Benedikt Doll There will be Vanessa Hinz.

There will be ten couples at the start, representing nine different nations. For Italy, as usual, they will be present Dorothea Wierer and Lukas Hofer.

participants.

The mass start in pairs is scheduled at 6.15 pm and the chase will follow at 7.00 pm. Last season Russia won.

THE COUPLES AT THE START

Vanessa Hinz – Benedict Doll (Germany 1)

Janina Hettich – Eric Lesser (Germany 2)

Lisa Teresa Hauser – Felix Leitner (Austria)

Marketa Davidova – Michal Krcmar (Czech Republic)

Mari Eder – Tero Seppälä (Finland)

Dorothea Wierer – Lucas Hofer (Italy)

Lena Haecky – Josha Burkhalter (Switzerland)

Evgenia Burtasova – Matvey Eliseev (Russia)

Julia Dzhima – Dmitry Pidruchny (Ukraine)

Emma Lunder – Scott Goe (Canada)