On December 31, several general practitioners ended their relationship: 5,700 patients affected

The Direction of the Single Desk of the Usl Company announces that from 31 December the general practitioners Bruno Fabbri, Marco Artioli, Giuliano Beccati and Carlo Alberto Guidoboni, will terminate the agreement with the Ausl in the Ferrara area.

All their clients have been sent the communication inviting them to choose a new doctor.

In order to avoid gatherings and facilitate the doctor change operation, the Single Desk of Ferrara Casa della Salute Cittadella San Rocco in corso Giovecca 203 Sector 4 will carry out extraordinary openings from 14.30 to 16 on the following days:

December

Monday 27/12

Tuesday 28/12

Wednesday 29/12

January

Monday 03/01

Tuesday 04/01

Wednesday 05/01

Monday 10/01

Tuesday 11/01

Wednesday 12/02

The doctor change can also be done from home, without queues and waiting, on the site www.ausl.fe.it section “Online services” under “Request for change of doctor”, or through the Electronic Health Record for those in possession.

Citizens can also contact pharmacies authorized for the medical exchange service.

Given the concomitance of the various terminations, which involve about 5,700 patients, patients are invited – if possible – to use the online systems or possibly the extraordinary openings, in order to avoid the excessive influx of the public at the Help Desk in the morning when they all take place at the same time. front office activities (booking, registration in the health register, registration of exemptions, etc.).