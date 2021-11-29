on display at the Seoul 2021 Motor Show

The brand new Niro was presented in Seoul, showing Kia’s commitment to building a more sustainable future. As an integral part of the House’s growing ecological line, the new model addresses the needs of today’s consumers, who are increasingly attentive to sustainability.

Ho Sung Song, President and CEO of Kia, says, “Kia continues to make strides towards a more sustainable future, inviting everyone to join the movement in the new era of mobility (we also saw this with the launch of EV6 in Italy). The all-new Niro makes it easy to practice a sustainable lifestyle with its ecological materials, advanced technology and electric thrusters, while also satisfying the practical needs of customers ”.

The car was redesigned from scratch, developed according to the company’s Opposites United design philosophy, fulfilling the “Joy for Reason” ethos. It takes inspiration from nature in design and in the choice of colors, materials and finishes to find a perfect balance between an environmentally responsible approach and a future-oriented perspective. The exterior design of the Niro boasts an elegant and bold crossover look, the bodywork is two-tone high-tech. A large strut at the rear improves airflow for optimum aerodynamics and blends with the boomerang-shaped taillights.

The front is finished with LED daytime running lights DRL (daytime running lights), which increase safety and give the newly introduced SUV a striking look on the road. The unique vertical taillight highlights aerodynamics and technology. The rear design of the Kia Niro fuses simple surface treatments with dynamic sections, thus emphasizing the modernity of the SUV.

Kia introduces the “Greenzone driving mode” which automatically switches the (P) HEV into EV driving mode to meet the demand for sustainable mobility solutions. When driving in green areas such as residential areas or nearby schools and hospitals, the vehicle automatically uses electricity based on navigation signals and driving history data.

The new Kia Niro shows off new recycled materials inside the passenger compartment, showing the sustainability with which the House wants to work today. The headlining is made with recycled wallpaper, the seats in Bio PU with Tencel from eucalyptus leaves and on the door panels BTX-free paint is used to minimize the impact on the environment and reduce waste.

The central console elegant it is easy to use and features the electronic dial shift lever. The audiovisual screen and vents are incorporated into the diagonal spaces of the modern dashboard design, while the mood lighting stimulates the senses and creates a welcoming environment. Contemporary seats enhance spaciousness, comfort and style by applying a high-tech lightweight seating mechanism. The new Kia Niro will be available in HEV, PHEV and EV versions starting next year.