On Emmy night, “The Crown” triumphs Ovation for Kate Winslet and her murders

Netflix makes the void with 44 awards, equaled the record of the CBS of 1974. Success also for “The queen of chess”

LOS ANGELES. It was a real triumph for “The Crown” at the 2021 Emmys, which returned in attendance for a select audience of 600 people, all vaccinated, in Los Angeles. The series, by Netflix, which tells the story of the English royal family, takes home the most coveted awards, from the best director and screenplay to those for the best actors, which went to Oliva Coleman and Josh O ‘Connor.

“I have no words,” said Peter Morgan, the creator and writer of the British royal saga. Again Netflix went the prize for the best mini series to “The Queen of Chess”. An avalanche of awards, no less than seven, also for the comedy series “Ted Lasso” by Apple TV +.

Also the series “The Crown” takes home the awards for the best supporting actors in a drama series with Gillian Anderson and Tobias Menzies. On their laurels, the couple Colman-O’Connor, respectively mother and son, or rather Elizabeth II and Prince Charles. For the Oscar-winning actress, very excited on stage, this is «the most beautiful conclusion of an extraordinary journey». Netflix has won a total of 44 awards, equaling CBS’s 1974 network record. Excellent performance also for AppleTV + which takes home ten trophies less than two years after the launch of the platform.

Ovation for the splendid Kate Winslet, awarded as best actress for a mini series for her role in “Murder in Easttown” in which she plays a “middle-aged mother, imperfect and with vices”, as described by the same actress in the his speech. Ewan McGregor also honored as Best Actor for a mini series for the fashion biopic “Halston”. Few African American winners in an edition that had seen the record of nominations: to win RuPaul for “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and the award for the script to Michaela Coel for “I May Destroy You”. These are the awards.

Best mini series: The Queen of Chess.

Best Actress in a Drama Series: Olivia Colman (The Crown).

Best Actor in a Drama Series: Josh O’Connor (The Crown).

Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart (Hacks).

Best Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso).

Best Actress in a Mini Series: Kate Winslet (Murder in Easttown).

Best Actor in a Mini Series: Ewan McGregor (Halston).

Best reality show: RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Best Variety Writing: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver.

Best Variety Talk: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver.

Best Variety Sketch Series: Saturday Night Live.

Best Comedy Series Screenplay: Hacks.

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Gillian Anderson (The Crown).

Best Supporting Actor: Tobias Menzies (The Crown).

Best Supporting Actress: Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso).

Best Supporting Actor in a Series: Brett Goldstein, (Ted Lasso).

Best Supporting Actress Mini Series: Julianne Nicholson (Murder in Easttown).

Best Supporting Actor Mini Series: Evan Peters (Murder in Easttown).