On Ethereum the first NFT magazine: collectible covers and top 10 to discover all the leaders in the sector

Today the launch of The NFT Magazine, the first online magazine in the form of an NFT to collect and read in Ethereum.

The magazine will be on Opensea

12 issues a year on a monthly basis, with the rankings of the protagonists of the crypto world, market trends, interviews and advice from industry experts. Each month you will find specials dedicated to the themes of digital art, collectibles, cryptocurrencies, fintech and blockchain.

Copies of the magazine can only be purchased on Opensea, collecting the covers in the form of NFT. By purchasing this non-fungible token, the user will be able to read the magazine, becoming part of the so-called Readers Club. Each cover will be created in collaboration with the major international crypto artists, of which the issue will also include exclusive interviews.

The project will give a lot of space to the community who will be able to enjoy the discounted pre-sale to buy The NFT Magazine, participate in editorial decisions and have numerous benefit in terms of events, merchandise and much more.

With NFT Magazine, users will be able to create a secondary market

THEthe price for the first number will be 0.05 Ethereum, while the pre-sale price will be 0.03 ETH. Each user can decide to resell their copy by setting up a secondary market. If a user decides to sell their copy, they will lose access to the benefits that participation entails to the community and to reading the magazine.

The first issue will be in 500 copies, month by month the number will increase by 200 copies, and it will be put on sale on Opensea on November 2nd. Slowly, on the project’s social networks, the covers and all the protagonists mentioned in the various issues of the magazine will be unveiled. Unsold copies will be burned.

Benefits also include talks, events, physical prints of the magazine, special prizes for collectors and much more.

It is about a long-term project where the community will participate and which could open up new worlds and scenarios for publishing.

The project was made in collaboration with ArtRights, Artuu, The Cryptonomist, Phigy and the Poseidon group, which also owns Poseidon NFT Fund.