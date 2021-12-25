On Google Search “NFT” surpasses “Crypto” and “Bitcoin”

The searches made on the keywords “crypto” and “Bitcoin”(CRYPTO: BTC) by Google users in the US were recently overtaken by searches for the keyword“ NFT ”, which demonstrates an unexpected and surprising growth in the public interest for non-fungible tokens (NFT).

What happened

According to data from Google Trends, the search volume on Google in the United States for the keyword NFT is equivalent to 25% of the highest volume reported in the last 12 months for the keyword “Bitcoin”.

The same search volume for “Bitcoin” in the US is now 24% of that maximum level, while searches for “crypto” are currently only 18%.

Non-fungible tokens have seen a rapid rise with the general public this year, with many endorsements from famous people and major corporations leading a long list of celebrities to own Bored Ape Yacht Club or Cryptopunk NFTs.

The well-known manufacturer of sportswear Nike Inc. (NYSE: NKE) has announced its plans to create NFT. Many observers expect digital sneakers to be announced overnight, especially after the company acquired sneaker digitizing company RTFKT earlier this month.

Moreover, recently, the competitor of Nike, Adidas (OTC: ADDYY), launched its NFT drop, called ‘Into the Metaverse’, in which it allowed non-fungible token owners from the Bored Ape Yacht Club, Pixel Vault and Gmoney to participate in an exclusive pre-sale before of the start of the public sale.