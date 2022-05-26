On her back, Adria Arjona flew the net with her perfect silhouette

Adria Arjona is a 30-year-old actress, daughter of the Guatemalan singer-songwriter Ricardo Arjona and who is known for her leading roles in ‘True Detective’ and ‘Morbius’. Beyond her well-remembered roles, Adria shows why she is one of the prettiest women and she showed it at the Cannes Festival.

Arjona She was born in Puerto Rico and is the eldest daughter of the singer interpreter of ‘Mujeres’ and the model Leslie Torres. Although she grew up in Mexico City, the actress moved to Miami at the age of 12 and to New York at the age of 18, where she began her studies to become an outstanding actress at the Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute. Since 2019 she is married to Edgardo Canales.

Adria Arjona is one of the most beautiful Latin actresses. Source Instagram @adriaarjona

For some time now Adriana Arjona He is making his career in Hollywood and is promoting his series and movies, both on Netflix and the Marvel Universe. The 30-year-old Puerto Rican is promoting the remake of the film “The Father of the Bride” with Diego Bonetta. It will premiere on June 12 on HBO Max. Also, she showed her support for ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ series.

Ricardo Arjona’s daughter was present at a new edition of the Cannes Festival and her presence did not go unnoticed at all. The dress that she wore Adria It was characterized by having an uncovered back. The ceremony was held on May 13 in the French city where she promoted a suspenseful miniseries called “Irma Vep” and she will also participate in “Andor”, a Disney + series.

Adria Arjona shows why she is one of the prettiest. Source Instagram @adriaarjona

In their social networks, Adriana Arjona She took all eyes and raised the temperature with her perfect silhouette. The beautiful actress was in agreement with the situation and she showed off her elaborate figure through several posts made. They captivated her entire audience and her fans.