On her back, Rosalía shook the net with an incredible photo shoot

Last April 18, Rosalia announced their first world tour called “MOTOMAMI WORLD TOUR.” The massive tour will include 46 concerts in 15 countries this year. It begins in July in Almería, Spain, at the Recinto Ferial de Almería, making stops in Barcelona, ​​Madrid, Mexico City, São Paulo, Santiago, New York, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, Milan, Amsterdam, London and more. .

In Chile, Rosalia will be presented next Sunday, August 28 at Movistar Arena. Pre-sale of tickets began on Wednesday, April 20. The tour will present “MOTOMAMI”, the third album by the Catalan, which is emerging as one of the best albums of the year, which was very well received by critics.

