On her back, Rosalía shook the net with an incredible photo shoot

Last April 18, Rosalia announced their first world tour called “MOTOMAMI WORLD TOUR.” The massive tour will include 46 concerts in 15 countries this year. It begins in July in Almería, Spain, at the Recinto Ferial de Almería, making stops in Barcelona, ​​Madrid, Mexico City, São Paulo, Santiago, New York, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, Milan, Amsterdam, London and more. .

In Chile, Rosalia will be presented next Sunday, August 28 at Movistar Arena. Pre-sale of tickets began on Wednesday, April 20. The tour will present “MOTOMAMI”, the third album by the Catalan, which is emerging as one of the best albums of the year, which was very well received by critics.

Related news

In the last hours, Rosalia He posted an amazing photo shoot on his personal account “holamotomami.” The Spanish posed on her back in a large dressing room with a half-made black skirt. Only a smiley face was the description of her post. “Tell us what you’re doing pleaseeee” a fan claimed.

Source: Instagram @holamotomami

It is that previously, the composer had also published two more photographs in her personal account of Instagram: one from the front and one from the side (all with the same look). “Sleeping na y menos, como no” and “Fitin por aKi fitin por over there” were some of the texts she chose, appearing a little tired; she though she did not confirm to her fans what event she was preparing for.

Source: Instagram @holamotomami

“MET GALA?” and “MET GALA SERVE INCOMING AHHH” were some of the messages from his fans, who believe that Rosalia is preparing for the famous fashion event that returns on Monday, May 2. On this occasion, the hosts will be Blake Lively along with his partner, Ryan Reynolds. In turn, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda will serve as co-hosts of the new edition.