on him already six teams, Napoli sets the price

Fabian Ruiz it is definitely one of the main pins in the house Naples and for his technician Luciano Spalletti, which forged it into the two median, thus allowing a definitive explosion. Precisely for these reasons, the contract renewal is already being discussed: the agreement expires in 2023, but the negotiation has no obvious results.

Fabian Ruiz Napoli during Udinese Calcio vs SSC Napoli, Italian football Serie A match in Udine, Italy, September 20 2021 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xEttorexGriffonix / xIPAx / xx 0

To take stock of the situation is today’s edition of The Corriere dello Sport, according to which the Azzurri are in fact already preparing for his transfer. The renewal – we read – is a complex track, despite Napoli’s desire to at least define a strategy.

In any case, you should not reach the expiration of the contract, since you do not want to lose it on a parameter basis. There are several clubs interested in the former Betis: from Premier branded sirens Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Unitedwithout forgetting the assault, rejected, already in January of Newcastle.

Napoli’s Spanish midfielder Fabian Ruiz celebrates after opening the scoring during the Italian Serie A football match between Sassuolo and Napoli on December 01, 2021 at the Citta del Tricolore stadium in Reggio Emilia. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP) (Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI / AFP via Getty Images)

Nor can it be ruled out Barcelona And real Madrid, who have always been interested in the Spaniard, can return to the radar in view of next summer, when Fabian could leave the Neapolitan team. According to the same source, a figure of less than 40 million euros will not be enough to snatch him from Napoli, a sum offered by Newcastle in the last hours of the transfer market.

Francesco Fildi