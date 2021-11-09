On Insigne you broke the case

“Insigne case”. Always, everywhere, every day including holy days. To the point that this case has broken a little, simply because a case is not. It is not so in the double meaning: because there is nothing unclear and because fate can in no way influence the outcome of the story. It is clear that Napoli and Lorenzo are still far from finding a square. The parties were all too clear in revealing the problems that exist in finding a meeting point between supply and demand, with the patron De Laurentiis with a more than questionable timing that on the eve of the match against Hellas reiterated: “Insigne? Decide him whether to stay “.

The patron’s message is more than clear, there is no case or conspiracy that accompany the sentence, which translated sounds like this: we made our offer, if Lorenzo accepts it’s okay, otherwise friends as before. On the other hand, the player took refuge in diplomacy: “My agent talks about the renewal with the club” the captain repeats over and over, the right choice to avoid any kind of interpretation.

Therefore, the Insigne case does not exist. Because there is no mystery around this affair, which will find its resolution in the coming weeks. There is an offer from the club, which excludes the possibility of recognizing a signing bonus at 24. There is the position of the player, who wants to understand how much Napoli cares about him and what he is willing to do to keep him. It will be a normal evolution of the choice of a professional and a club that has to deal with the changed post-pandemic economic situation. That’s all.