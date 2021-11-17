on Instagram he has 40 thousand followers

Has 4 ears and it is already one social star. The Midas cat with her profile Instagram from Turkey he is conquering the world with his nice face e the genetic anomaly which makes it even more tender and lovable. The kitten, a specimen of the Russian Blue, was in fact born with 4 ears, an exclusively aesthetic anomaly that does not compromise her hearing or other functions.

In addition to the classic cat ears, Midas has two other tiny front ears, an anomaly that according to veterinarians has emerged from the sum of her parents’ recessive genes but does not compromise her health. Midas is healthy as a fish, lively and playful with that plus compared to other specimens of her species that has made her have over 40,000 fans around the world in her social profile in a very short time.

“Midas is very naughty, but also very friendly. She sleeps during the day and stays awake at night. ‘ Canis Dosemeci, the woman from Ankara (Turkey) who adopted her, told the Daily Mail. The cat was born in the garden of a friend of the owner from a stray. The woman could not keep her like this, the current mistress of Midas took her with him and placed her in a context already crowded with two dogs with whom she seems to get along very well.

Last updated: Tuesday 16 November 2021, 11:31



