on Instagram “I want to dissociate myself from the drama”

Britney Spears comments on the documentary Framing Britney Spears pby posting on her Instagram profile a video that portrays her in various poses without saying anything but letting the accompanying description speak. “I watched a bit of the documentary and I have to say I scratched my head a couple of times. I want to dissociate myself from the drama”Thus begins her comment and is dressed in white to symbolize a new beginning.

Britney is embittered because she does in the documentary he speaks only of his past and because he believes the authors weren’t kind, just inserting photos that portray her in ways she didn’t appreciate “A great effort on their part,” he writes. He referred to his Rose Project, a project in his opinion simply photographic, in which we see her with garments of floral clothing, with headbands decorated with roses or with simple roses held in the hands in front of the camera.

Some fans think the photographs are old, but she denies that they were not taken more than a month ago and that above all they were made in series for the project. According to others, however, there would be more behind it, like one sect of Phoenix who would arrest prostitutes and bring them a copy of the Bible of the Church of Bethany as a form of redemption.

Britney Spears: from the documentary to the Rose Project

Spears also talked about how this project started for her: one day, in fact, she found one in front of her house rose shaped beaded bracelet without ever having ordered it and interpreted this as a sign since then she declared herself a believer. “Nobody knew anything about this project – he continued to write – only me. I also have the original rose, the one kissed by Madonna and from whom he suffered from social anxiety. ” Who will you refer to? Britney Spears will certainly continue to amaze us, so we await more updates.