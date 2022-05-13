On Instagram, Kendall Jenner appears without makeup and in a swimsuit

From the top of her 26 years, if Kendall Jenner exposes her private life much more rarely than her older sisters, she is nevertheless one of the most appreciated of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. In addition to being a successful model and walking the runway for the biggest fashion houses, Kendall Jenner is also an accomplished business woman with the brand, Kendall + Kylie, which she launched with the youngest of her sisters. A true fashion and beauty icon, the star causes a sensation with each of her outings, whether it’s sporting ultra-trendy looks or displaying inspiring beauty looks. His latest appearance? A selfie posted on her Instagram account where she seems to be enjoying the Californian sun.

Kendall Jenner’s no-makeup selfie

Obviously, Kendall Jenner seems to be enjoying the rays of the Los Angeles sun by her swimming pool. Dressed in a triangle bikini with zebra beads from the Same brand, the star posted various photos via her Instagram stories. On the first, we can see her take a picture of herself and display a tanned complexion that seems devoid of makeup. On the hair side, the star has remained faithful to her copper red that she adopted a few months ago. On the second shot, Kendall Jenner is sunbathing while reading a book which is actually a collection of poems entitled “Sea of ​​strangers”. The ultimate beauty detail displayed by the model? A lime green manicure in the pastel trend of the season.