On Instagram, Likes to Stories will no longer end up in Direct Messages- Corriere.it

The head of the social network Adam Mosseri presented the Private Story Likes: those who receive them will be able to see them by opening the shared content, but there will not be a count of the hearts received

On Instagram now it will be possible to interact with the Stories of other users without going to occupy the section of Direct Messages (DM). How did it work so far? Any emoji reaction or comment to a Story ended up right in the person’s DMs. Now the music will change at least partially, as explained (but on Twitter) by the head of the social network of the Meta group, Adam Mosseri.

With Private Story Like you can comment with a Like on a Story, without it being displayed in your private messages. On a concrete level, the sending of the I like it can be done with the red heart icon inserted between the space for writing a comment and the paper airplane, visible when scrolling through the Stories.

The person who has published a Story will be able to see who has left a Like by browsing its own content. One of the most interesting details of this novelty the absence of a count the amount of hearts received within the Stories. A theme that has already been addressed several times by Instagram over the last few years.

Test and step back In the summer of 2019, the social network had in fact started testing a system to hide the number of Likes obtained on the single post, making it only visible to the person who had published the content. Almost two years later, Instagram had then decided to freely leave people the possibility to choose whether or not to show this detail, by changing the settings.

A series of experiments linked more than anything else to the desire to break that tendency to compete on the social network to see who gets the most consensus. The choice to hide the number of private Likes sent to the Stories seems to go back in this direction. But as Mosseri stressed again, the main objective remains to facilitate support for content shared by another user, without for this reason flooding the list of DMs.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link