on Instagram the look for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

At the DC FanDome, the first images of Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom, the new film by DC saga with Jason Momoa directed by James Wan, and in these hours Amber Heard posted a new photo on social media to show their followers one close look at Mera’s look.

As you can see in the post at the bottom of the article, Amber Heard appears in the photo with Mera’s signature ruby ​​red hair and a fiery appearance that exudes all the “queen of the ocean” vibes seen in the first episode of the saga. The actor published the photo with the addition of a caption that reads “red-dy”, a play on words between ‘red’ (red, referring to the hair of the superheroine of Atlantis) and the term ‘ready’ (or ‘ready ‘).

Recall that the actress played Mera, as well as in the first film of Aquaman released in 2018, also in Justice League by Zack Snyder, released in 2021 with many unreleased scenes compared to the 2017 version modified by Joss Whedon: for the famous Snyder CutIn fact, the actress also shot new unreleased scenes in December 2020, which in the film can be seen in the famous epilogue set in the post-apocalyptic future known as ‘Knightmare’.

Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom will be released on December 16, 2022. Recently, the first photos of the return of Black Mantha, the villain played in the first episode by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, were also published.