News

on Instagram the look for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

At the DC FanDome, the first images of Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom, the new film by DC saga with Jason Momoa directed by James Wan, and in these hours Amber Heard posted a new photo on social media to show their followers one close look at Mera’s look.

As you can see in the post at the bottom of the article, Amber Heard appears in the photo with Mera’s signature ruby ​​red hair and a fiery appearance that exudes all the “queen of the ocean” vibes seen in the first episode of the saga. The actor published the photo with the addition of a caption that reads “red-dy”, a play on words between ‘red’ (red, referring to the hair of the superheroine of Atlantis) and the term ‘ready’ (or ‘ready ‘).

Recall that the actress played Mera, as well as in the first film of Aquaman released in 2018, also in Justice League by Zack Snyder, released in 2021 with many unreleased scenes compared to the 2017 version modified by Joss Whedon: for the famous Snyder CutIn fact, the actress also shot new unreleased scenes in December 2020, which in the film can be seen in the famous epilogue set in the post-apocalyptic future known as ‘Knightmare’.

Loading...
Advertisements

Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom will be released on December 16, 2022. Recently, the first photos of the return of Black Mantha, the villain played in the first episode by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, were also published.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

720
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
701
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
621
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
587
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
502
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
482
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
476
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
378
News

The highly anticipated film will be off-limits to minors for “violence and vulgar language”
373
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
359
News

“Bitcoin? Has no value” From FinanciaLounge
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top