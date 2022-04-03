On Instagram they make fun of Ana Patricia Gámez’s return to Falling in love and say: “How quickly Ana Patricia’s children grew up”

Karina Banda left and Ana Patricia Gámez remained in her place. Many on Instagram celebrate that Ana and Rafael are once again the star drivers of Falling in Love USA. While others make fun of the former host of Despierta América saying: “How quickly Ana Patricia’s children grew up.” Let us remember that Ana Patricia Gámez said that she was leaving because she would give her family priority over her children.

The audience of Falling in Love USA is being harsh with Ana Patricia Gámez and they even blame her for the fact that now she spends all day out of her face because in addition to resuming her career as a host on Falling in Love, she has also returned to Despierta América. And now the driver is falling prey to her words in the voice of the public that tells her:

“What a laugh, Ana Patrícia left the program because she wanted to dedicate herself to her children. The intention lasted a long time, and now he not only leaves them at night but during the day too, because now he is in Despierta America in the morning and in Enamoranos at night. Luckily the kids are ready to get married.”

Now that the public who sees that Ana Patricia does not mind leaving her house all day, they say: “They would have left Karina and sent Ana to the aforementioned island”. Some followers of the program on Instagram are not very happy with the change. And they continue: “How ridiculous the truth,” they assert. But he also asks: “And why didn’t they send Ana to the island?”

Others react by assuring that they do not think or do not like what the program has done with Karina Banda: “I love Ana Patricia but I didn’t like what they did to Karina Banda at all.” They go even harder in the comments and that’s why they say: “What you wanted was more money and you took Karina out“.

