on Instagram with her dog

Jennifer Aniston’s greatest passion? Obviously her puppies: Sophie, Clyde and Lord Chesterfield. If the first two are the “old men” of the house, Lord Chesterfield is the latest to come and to celebrate the dog’s first birthday, Jennifer Aniston he dedicated a wonderful photo to him on Instagram.

Squeezed in an embrace between gray sheets, Lord Chesterfield’s white muzzle stands out, the white fur, the downward orecchiette and the sweet eyes, full of love for mother Jennifer who hugs him. Their special bond a year after the actress adopted her from the Wagmor Center in Los Angeles, a (luxury) shelter for dogs looking for new life, is really evident in these shots. But the photos don’t end there, on the contrary, a series of snapshots captures some of the best moments of the dog year. In the third slide Lord Chesterfield takes a nap next to the actress’s legs, letting himself go completely, enveloped by the tenderness of the moment.

This is not a casual pose but a real habit for the puppy who likes to sleep next to his mistress since he was small, as the next photo shows in which the dog, the size of a snowball, dozes next to she. Last but not least, the shot in which Lord Chesterfield celebrates his birthday with an adorable hat pointed at the head. “A year with my lovable, squeezable, I’ll call him … talkative (barks in the air), cuddly, and no longer so small Lord Chesterfield” wrote Jennifer Aniston as a dedication to her faithful friend.

What binds the actress to her dogs is a relationship of great affection, just think that her very first tattoo bears the inscription Norman, the name of his former dog. This passion is 110% shared by Jennifer Aniston’s ex-husband, Justin Theroux, with whom the actress often exchanges comments, advice and jokes about their four-legged friends.

