News

on Instagram with her dog

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Jennifer Aniston’s greatest passion? Obviously her puppies: Sophie, Clyde and Lord Chesterfield. If the first two are the “old men” of the house, Lord Chesterfield is the latest to come and to celebrate the dog’s first birthday, Jennifer Aniston he dedicated a wonderful photo to him on Instagram.

Squeezed in an embrace between gray sheets, Lord Chesterfield’s white muzzle stands out, the white fur, the downward orecchiette and the sweet eyes, full of love for mother Jennifer who hugs him. Their special bond a year after the actress adopted her from the Wagmor Center in Los Angeles, a (luxury) shelter for dogs looking for new life, is really evident in these shots. But the photos don’t end there, on the contrary, a series of snapshots captures some of the best moments of the dog year. In the third slide Lord Chesterfield takes a nap next to the actress’s legs, letting himself go completely, enveloped by the tenderness of the moment.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This is not a casual pose but a real habit for the puppy who likes to sleep next to his mistress since he was small, as the next photo shows in which the dog, the size of a snowball, dozes next to she. Last but not least, the shot in which Lord Chesterfield celebrates his birthday with an adorable hat pointed at the head. “A year with my lovable, squeezable, I’ll call him … talkative (barks in the air), cuddly, and no longer so small Lord Chesterfield” wrote Jennifer Aniston as a dedication to her faithful friend.

What binds the actress to her dogs is a relationship of great affection, just think that her very first tattoo bears the inscription Norman, the name of his former dog. This passion is 110% shared by Jennifer Aniston’s ex-husband, Justin Theroux, with whom the actress often exchanges comments, advice and jokes about their four-legged friends.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

THE MOST READ ARTICLES OF ELLE.IT

paris

gallery

The Italian who married the last Tsar

READ NOW

Loading...
Advertisements

gallery

The desperate protests of Afghan women

READ NOW

haircuts fall 2021

Trendy haircuts for autumn

READ NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.8K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
734
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
597
News

Cinema, all films out in October
573
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
505
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
448
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
391
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
355
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
354
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
316
News

Bitcoin stable, boom for Ethereum and Cardano
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top