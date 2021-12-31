on January 5, a summit in Rome between the agent and the Canadians

Naples football – As stated in today’s edition of the Gazzetta dello Sport, a summit is scheduled for January 5 between Vincenzo Pisacane, agent of Lorenzo Insigne, and emissaries from Toronto. The Canadians want to investigate the situation by probing the player’s will before proceeding to the final squeeze.

“To play in MLS, Toronto is ready to earn him 11 million euros a year with the addition of another 4.5 million in the form of bonuses. All for four seasons: another year is among the options of the agreement. From Naples he has been suggested a renewal at figures lower than those of the current engagement (4.6 million). Canada expects a response in the middle of next week. January 5 would have been indicated as the reference date. Precisely , a summit between Toronto emissaries and Insigne’s agent would be scheduled that day. A meeting between the parties that should take place in Rome “