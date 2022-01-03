On January 6 he interrogated America- Corriere.it

from Giuseppe Sarcina

The alarm for the “tightness” of the system is constant. There is fear of a replica of the events of 2020 or in any case some other misdeed inspired by Donald Trump

L’anniversary of the attack on Capitol Hill (January 6, 2021) is approaching with concern and worrying omens. The judiciary and the FBI begin to present the bill to the most possessed: 725 people indicted. For now only 31 in jail. It should never be forgotten that the riots caused five deaths: a policeman, Brian Sicknick, and four protesters.

Joe Biden tried to repair the damage to the credibility of the US political-institutional system. He conjured up the sun’s rays after the storm. Like the legitimate patriarch, he called together the vast world family of democracies. He set the theorem by which to challenge China: elected governments are not only more just, but also more efficient than autocracies.

A year later, however, it is clear that the recovery operation was unsuccessful. The alarm for the “tightness” of the system is constant. There is fear of a January 6 rerun or some other Donald Trump-inspired misdeed. Biden, meanwhile, is struggling, blocked by individual senators, by particular interests. Today the “sick man” of the West is precisely its leading country. The city no longer shines on the hill. Now, it should be understood whether we are facing a temporary clouding, as the White House claims, or a deeper failure, as suspected by an ever-growing array of American jurists, political scientists, intellectuals.

There is no doubt that the trigger for the crisis was Donald Trump. For four years he governed on the basis of his instincts and interests, tampering or unhinging, when necessary, the vital mechanisms of the institutional system. With the tragic ending of the day of the Befana: that delusional rally to foment the assault on Congress. A coup leader in a blue coat and black gloves, as told by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa in the book “Pericolo” published by Solferino (a preview on page 15 in this issue of



The Trump variant did not provoke, but simply uncovered the weaknesses, the limits of the legal architecture. The Constitution, to begin with, does not provide for precise procedures for the transfer of powers from one administration to another. On the other hand, there is a tortuous path with the verification of the ballots entrusted to the individual States, with a plethora of figures who can interfere: the local Parliaments and the local Secretary of State; state and federal judges and so on. Only at the end does the Washington Congress enter the field for definitive certification.

The founding fathers established that the social and legal pact of the United States could only be based on mutual “trust” between high public offices and between the leaders of the various states.

It is a concept elaborated by the contract theories of the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries, but visibly troubled in societies torn by factions and poisoned by the smuggling of falsehoods. In 2020 the regularity of the elections was guaranteed with some apprehension. But on the next lap? What will happen if officials respond to Trump and not the Nation? And above all: how to fix it? The answer seems simple: by changing the ground rules. Thomas Jefferson himself wrote that a Constitution should be updated “every 19 years”, because “it belongs to the living, not to the dead.” It could also be argued that, indeed, there have been major changes: from the abolition of slavery to the vote for women. Be careful, however, not to fall into an error of perspective: changing the Constitution is a very complicated process. It is no coincidence that more than 12,000 amendments have been presented in the history of the Republic, but only 27 have passed. three quarters of the states (38). Impossible mission in a phase of total confrontation between Democrats and Republicans-Trumpians.

There would be only one way left: to fill the legislative gaps, to strengthen the foundations of democracy with a series of ordinary laws. There are already two on the protection of voting rights hinged on Congress. They are the Democrats’ response to the state rules passed by the Republican governors of Texas, Arizona and Georgia to complicate the electoral participation of African Americans and Latinos, who tend to be in favor of progressives. Others would be needed to dry up the margins of discretion of the States.

It can be done? In theory, yes. At the moment the Republicans are blocking all reforms by adopting the “filibuster”, the obstructionism to the bitter end, which can only be overcome by the vote of 60 senators out of 100. The Democrats have 50 seats. But the “filibuster” is not a constitutional provision, but a regulatory provision that could be forced by a simple majority. It is a paradox and it will be Biden’s dilemma in 2022: to restore credibility to American democracy it will be necessary to scrape perhaps the last remnant of the political culture based on bipartisan “trust”.