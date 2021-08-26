on July 30th the new album Happier Than Ever will be released

Billie Eilish has released a new unreleased track entitled “NDA”, a song that is added to the singles already released that will make up the new Eilish album “Happier Than Ever”, To be released on July 30th. “Happier Than Ever “- which as the debut album was written and produced by 19-year-old Billie Eilish and her brother FINNEAS in Los Angeles – will contain 16 tracks including previously released singles “Therefore I Am“(Gold certificate in Italy), “My future”And the previously unpublished“ Your Power ”. This is the complete tracklist:

1. Getting Older

2. I Didn’t Change My Number

3. Billie Bossa Nova

4. my future

5. Oxytocin

6. GOLDWING

7. Lost Cause

8. Halley’s Comet

9. Not My Responsibility

10. OverHeated

11. Everybody Dies

12. Your Power

13. NDA

14. Therefore I Am

15. Happier Than Ever

16. Male Fantasy

Billie Eilish at just 19 he is one of the biggest stars of the 21st century. Success has accompanied this talented Los Angeles artist since the release of her debut single “Ocean EyesIn 2015, Billie has never stopped redefining the contemporary music world ever since. His first album “WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? ” was released in 2019 and debuted at # 1 on the Billboard 200 in America and 17 other countries, becoming the most listened to album of that year. “WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? “ (double platinum certified in Italy) was written, produced and recorded by Billie Eiish and her brother Finneas in their childhood home in Los Angeles.