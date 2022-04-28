on May 1st the rules change

April 30th is the deadline, scheduled for decree-law 24 March 2022, n. 24for some limitations regarding the obligation to wear masks, outdoors and indoors, and the possession of green pass, base and super green pass, to access some places.

While waiting for the Government to resolve on these issues, the main changes already sanctioned by the provisions in force are listed below.

Masks

Waiting for the Government to decide on the use of the masks for the period following the date of April 30, the decree n. 24 of 24 March last (Urgent provisions for overcoming the measures to combat the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic, as a result of the cessation of the state of emergency), Article 5 (Respiratory protective devices), together with the Ordinance of 1 April 2022 of the Ministry of Health, has sanctioned the obligation to wear masks indoors until April 30, maintaining the obligation to wear FFP2 outdoors at concerts and stadiums, as well as the obligation to FFP2 indoors in sports halls, cinemas and theaters, means of transport, cable cars, in ski lifts.

It remains the obligation to wear a mask in schools for students aged 6 and over, until the end of the school year.

Reinforced green pass

The decree of 17 March set, as of 1 May, theelimination of the green pass as a requirement for access to workplaces.

From the same date the green pass expires for:

bars, restaurants, even indoors;

canteens and continuous catering;

indoor shows (cinemas and theaters) and sporting events;

University students;

spas;

indoor sports activities;

locker rooms;

conventions and congresses;

training courses;

indoor cultural, social and recreational centers;

public competitions;

game rooms, betting rooms, bingo halls, casinos;

face-to-face visual interviews with inmates;

indoor parties and discos;

means of transport.

Vaccine and green pass: where the obligation remains

The vaccination obligation for workers belonging to the police, the armed forces, school and university staff, as well as for the over 50s, expires on 15 June.

Until the end of the current year (31 December 2022) the vaccination obligation remains, under penalty of suspension from work, for health professionals and hospital workers.

Still until December 31, 2022, the obligation of green passes remains for visitors to RSAs, hospices and hospital wards.

All provided by art. 8 of the decree-law n. 24.