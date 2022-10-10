On Mental Health Day, Selena Gomez presented the trailer for her new documentary

The popular American singer shows her struggle against lupus, anxiety and depression in a documentary that will be released on November 4.

On World Mental Health Day today, Apple Original Films released the trailer for the long-awaited documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me,” which is directed and produced by Alek Keshishian (“Madonna: Truth or Dare”). .

“Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” is a visual work about singer, songwriter, actress, producer, businesswoman, and activist Selena Gomez, whose trailer was made today precisely to support global mental health education and awareness, while watch Selena bravely share her journey in this revealing film.

After spending years in the spotlight, Selena Gomez rose to stardom. But just as she reached a new peak of fame, an unexpected turn led her into darkness, and this raw and intimate documentary takes six years into a new light.

Alek Keshishian directed the most successful documentary of its time: the critically acclaimed landmark film Madonna: Truth or Dare, which is still considered one of the most influential films of its genre.

As a recording artist, Gomez has sold more than 210 million singles worldwide and has amassed more than 45 billion global streams of her music. This year, she received a Grammy nomination for her first all-Spanish EP and an Emmy nomination for her role in the critically acclaimed series “Only Murders in the Building,” in which she stars opposite Steve Martin and Martin Short.