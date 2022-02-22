On my way to the fifth floor! Drew Barrymore celebrates his 47 years

The beautiful actress Drew Barrymore has her birthday this February 22 and it is impossible to miss this date. The iconic movie star echoed the celebration on her Instagram profile with a cute post. “2.22.22 This is 47!” she wrote in the caption.

In addition to conquering us through the big screen, the California native is an author, photographer, producer and mother of two girls; 9-year-old Olive and 7-year-old Frankie.

Likewise, since 2020 today’s birthday girl has her own television program of which she is the hostess: “The Drew Barrymore Show”, where she interviews colleagues and other celebrities from the artistic medium.

To celebrate the one born under the sign of Pisces, we will list some of the most prominent characters as an adult of the Hollywood diva, who rose to fame as the sweet girl of «ET» (1982), the iconic film by Steven Spielberg. The film is part of the Film Registry of the Library of Congress of the United States, which highlighted that it is “culturally, historically and aesthetically significant”.

“50 First Dates”

It was in 2004 when the actress wrinkled the hearts of many when she played Lucy in this film co-starring Adam Sandler. Her character is a girl who lost her short-term memory after an accident, which makes her daily life difficult because she wakes up every day with a blank mind. However, a man named Henry Roth (Sandler) will come into her life to stay.

According to IMDB, Lucy’s neurological condition, Goldfield Syndrome, is entirely fictional. True anterograde amnesia affects short-term memory, which can last minutes or seconds, or intermediate-term memory, which can last days or weeks.

In the same way, the specialized website detailed that the footage was initially going to be called “50 first kisses”, but later they changed it so that it would not be confused with another Barrymore tape: “Never kissed”.

“Family honeymoon”

Once again, the star shared credits with Sandler in this comedy where two family groups end up complementing each other on a heavenly vacation.

Jim and Lauren end up hating each other after going on a blind date where everything goes wrong and things go bizarre. On the other hand, they will cross paths again when, due to fate, they win the opportunity to go on a trip to Africa with all expenses paid and accompanied by their children. They will soon realize that the trip goes far beyond a break from everyday life.

Bella Thorne, Terry Crews and Joel McHale are also part of the cast of the film. This is the third film where the actors are each other’s romantic interest, in addition to the one mentioned above, they were also a couple in “The Wedding Singer”.

“Charlie’s Angels”

It was in 2000 that Drew Brarrymore teamed up with Lucy Liu and Cameron Diaz for a remake of the 1976 television series “Charlie’s Angels.”

There he gave life to Dylan Sanders, while his companions were in charge of Natalie Cook and Alex Munday, three great friends who work as secret agents for billionaire Charlie. Despite their expertise in martial arts, technology, and disguises, they also have a big heart, a sense of humor, authenticity, and fashion in equal parts.

Also, this magnificent version of “Charlie’s Angels” was continued for a second film in 2003, Barrymore was also behind the camera, as she served as a producer for the film.

“Lyrics and music”

Drew Barrymore ventured into the romantic comedy subgenre again when she starred in this film with Britain’s Hugh Grant.

In that 2007 movie, she played Sophie Fisher, a girl who ends up helping retired singer Alex Fletcher compose a song so he can return to his glory days for a collaborative single with a young pop diva.

“The Santa Clarita Diet”

The real actress who ate it up in her role as Sheila for this Netflix series. The premise of the show is that her character, a real estate agent who ends up becoming a zombie after contracting the virus after eating at a restaurant.

Also, it takes Sheila a while to discover that she is no longer a normal person and that she needs to feed on human flesh.

Funny, daring and full of mischief, this is Barrymore’s performance for this series of 3 seasons and 30 episodes.

She was considering quitting acting to focus on her business and family when she received the script for “Santa Clarita Diet.” When she was asked how she felt about the script, she said that it made her very angry; she loved it so much that she knew she would regret not doing it, so she had to reconsider her plans, according to her IMDB.