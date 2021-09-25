on Netflix the QuadrigaCX affair

Just in the days when the China ban sinks the value of Bitcoin (according to some, this is the right time to invest, in view of a future upside), Netflix announces the arrival of a documentary that traces the intricate story QuadrigaCX. Those who have been following the evolutions of the crypto world for some time will not struggle to remember it, we have written about it on several occasions also on these pages.

“Trust no one: the hunter for the crypto king” on Netflix

“Trust no one: the hunter for the crypto king”, this is the title of the content, will debut next year on the streaming platform. This is the description provided, rather explanatory to understand how the plot will develop.

Follow a group of investors-turned-detectives as they try to learn more about the suspected death of cryptocurrency multimillionaire Gerry Cotten, as well as the missing $ 250 million they believe he stole.

Gerry Cotten he was the founder of the company, for a period among the most active in the world in trading cryptocurrencies. He passed away in December 2018, following the complications of a previous pathology. According to the widow, Jennifer Robertson, he was the only one who knew the access codes to his fortune. Some believe death was just a well-organized staging to make people lose track and escape with the loot. QuadrigaCX went out of business in 2019 earlier.