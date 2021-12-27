on Netflix the TV series about the mafia

PALERMO – Ficarra and Picone they decided to try their hand at one TV series and on Netflix is coming “Stuck”. A 6-episode crime series that through the duo’s typical language, irony and self-irony tells a criminal event as if it were a comedy of misunderstandings that involves two friends in the events of an excellent murder. Trying to escape from the crime scene, the two get more and more into trouble and even have to deal with the mafia. Salvo and Valentino are the owners of a small appliance sales and repair company, they travel around Sicily in their van and find themselves in the wrong place at the wrong time, ending up “Stuck”. It took Netflix to convince the Sicilian comic duo to face this new experience. The first episode will air January 1st exclusively on Netflix. “Yeah the mafia – Picone points out – just not to forget that sense of shame that all Sicilians have. The mistake lies precisely when attention is not kept high. And Salvo and I make fun of ourselves, the TV series and the mafia. “