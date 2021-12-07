On New Year’s Eve you are fit again with dropping cholesterol and a healthy colon thanks to this food

We are now close to the Christmas holidays and together with the gifts, the typical binges could also arrive. You will spend more time at the table and will tend to consume a lot more calories than you should. Those who already suffer from hypercholesterolemia and have high blood sugar levels should not often succumb to the temptation of sweets and succulent dishes. Our consultants have already indicated how many kilometers of walking or running it takes to get rid of a slice of panettone or pandoro. The delights of the palate unfortunately have too high a bill to pay so it would be good to compensate the caloric intake with physical activity. It is also possible to intervene every day with a conscious choice of food and drinks so as not to alter the blood sugar and cholesterol values.

Experts recommend carrying out clinical checks on a regular basis, especially for middle-aged subjects. And remember that these are the cholesterol values ​​not to be exceeded after the age of 50 to defend the cardiovascular system. If blood tests reveal erroneous values, the treating physician may suggest the use of natural supplements. In any case, the intake of natural substances must be associated with a correct diet and physical movement. You could in fact have cleaner arteries and bad cholesterol down even without supplements with this very common winter fruit. Similarly, you could get back in shape on New Year’s Eve again with dropping cholesterol and a healthy colon thanks to this food.

Some studies have investigated the effect of beta-glucans on reducing bad cholesterol levels. Beta glucans are plant fibers found in commonly used foods such as barley and oats. The researchers gave subjects with hypercholesterolemia 6 grams per day of concentrated oat beta-glucan. After 3 weeks, fasting blood samples were collected and LDL cholesterol, glucose, triglycerides and insulin levels were assessed. The intake of beta-glucan resulted in a significant decrease in total and LDL cholesterol in the subjects involved in the research. .

In addition, the effects of vegetable fibers on the intestinal fermentation system were analyzed. The results of the experiment showed that, in addition to lowering serum levels, the supplementation of beta-glucan could promote the health of the colon. An Italian study by the Nutrition Foundation further confirmed these results. In fact, researchers from the University Hospital of Bologna recorded a 12% drop in LDL cholesterol after 4 weeks of treatment.