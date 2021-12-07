Health

On New Year’s Eve you are fit again with dropping cholesterol and a healthy colon thanks to this food

Photo of James Reno James Reno23 mins ago
0 20 2 minutes read

We are now close to the Christmas holidays and together with the gifts, the typical binges could also arrive. You will spend more time at the table and will tend to consume a lot more calories than you should. Those who already suffer from hypercholesterolemia and have high blood sugar levels should not often succumb to the temptation of sweets and succulent dishes. Our consultants have already indicated how many kilometers of walking or running it takes to get rid of a slice of panettone or pandoro. The delights of the palate unfortunately have too high a bill to pay so it would be good to compensate the caloric intake with physical activity. It is also possible to intervene every day with a conscious choice of food and drinks so as not to alter the blood sugar and cholesterol values.

Experts recommend carrying out clinical checks on a regular basis, especially for middle-aged subjects. And remember that these are the cholesterol values ​​not to be exceeded after the age of 50 to defend the cardiovascular system. If blood tests reveal erroneous values, the treating physician may suggest the use of natural supplements. In any case, the intake of natural substances must be associated with a correct diet and physical movement. You could in fact have cleaner arteries and bad cholesterol down even without supplements with this very common winter fruit. Similarly, you could get back in shape on New Year’s Eve again with dropping cholesterol and a healthy colon thanks to this food.

On New Year’s Eve you are fit again with dropping cholesterol and a healthy colon thanks to this food

Some studies have investigated the effect of beta-glucans on reducing bad cholesterol levels. Beta glucans are plant fibers found in commonly used foods such as barley and oats. The researchers gave subjects with hypercholesterolemia 6 grams per day of concentrated oat beta-glucan. After 3 weeks, fasting blood samples were collected and LDL cholesterol, glucose, triglycerides and insulin levels were assessed. The intake of beta-glucan resulted in a significant decrease in total and LDL cholesterol in the subjects involved in the research. .

In addition, the effects of vegetable fibers on the intestinal fermentation system were analyzed. The results of the experiment showed that, in addition to lowering serum levels, the supplementation of beta-glucan could promote the health of the colon. An Italian study by the Nutrition Foundation further confirmed these results. In fact, researchers from the University Hospital of Bologna recorded a 12% drop in LDL cholesterol after 4 weeks of treatment.

(The information in this article is for informational purposes only and does not in any way substitute for medical advice and / or the opinion of a specialist. Furthermore, it does not constitute an element for formulating a diagnosis or for prescribing a treatment. For this reason it is recommended, in any case, to always seek the opinion of a doctor or a specialist and to read the warnings given. HERE”)

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno23 mins ago
0 20 2 minutes read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Covid, third dose and lockdown for the unvaccinated: the situation

4 weeks ago

Is eating aloe vera good for you? This is what happens to our body

1 week ago

No vax: yes to the gym, no to the restaurant and the stadium. In the red zone, lockdown for everyone, Green pass also for bus and metro. All the new rules

2 weeks ago

away from Monday 8 November – Emilia-Romagna Region

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button