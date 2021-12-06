On newsstands a journey into the taste of Christmas

Italy is the country of a thousand Christmas scents and flavors, recipes and their nuances change from neighborhood to neighborhood, not just from city to city. «The pleasures of taste», the paper version of «ilgusto.it», the digital hub of Group Gedi, try to tell at least part of it with the issue on newsstands tomorrow, 7 December, with “La Stampa”, “Repubblica”, “La Provincia Pavese” and “La Gazzetta di Mantova”. There are 112 pages of ideas, recipes and proposals.

The most beautiful synthesis of the all-Italian sense of Christmas Eve dinner or Christmas lunch makes it a monumental Antonino Cannavacciuolo: «I still remember the joy of waiting for the opening of the gifts, but above all the culinary Olympics of my grandmothers, mother and aunts. Every year it was a race to achieve the best result ». Emotions which will be repeated in thousands of homes in the coming weeks. While Eva Green, interviewed by Lara Loreti, she tells us about a “good” Christmas made up of people and sweets.

Italian Christmas is one of the most intimate in the world even if there are twenty people or more at the table, because with us it is always the emotions and the heart that make the difference. A party that tastes of donated recipes, as he tells us Benedetta Rossi; of the panzerotti of Chiara Gamberale; dell’erbazzone of Sugar; of the thymus of Beatrice Venezi; of the agnolotti of Michelangelo Pistoletto or the dream of Carlo Petrini who would like a more spiritual and less consumerist party even at the table.

The cover of I Piaceri del Gusto dedicated to Christmas

The evening of the 24th and the lunch of the 25th are two of the rare moments in which it is possible get around the etiquette. Leaving also that the bottles make a bang to contribute to the party. He reveals this and other details to us Csaba dalla Zorza than on “The pleasures of taste” dispenses advice on how make the party table special not only in the substance of the menu, but also in the form of place cards, centerpieces, plates and glasses. Before the lunch of Christmas there is the race for the gift and every year the fashion of the diy gifts and Martina Liverani accompanies us among the most interesting proposals, while Eleonora Cozzella transforms herself into a collective conscience and says what many often think without having the courage to say it: «Do it yourself gifts? Not even“.

On «I piaceri del gusto» you will find a Christmas made of stories to taste but also of trips to dream with the unknown factor of Covid and with the thrill of imagining a destination that, thanks to the vaccine and the green pass, can become possible. Federico Taddia introduces us 10 wonderful Italian villages which are natural nativity scenes, while Elisabetta Pagani takes us to do foraging in places where even the Christmas tree can become food.

In 112 pages, there is not only room for Christmas dreams, flavors and scents. We also address a key theme for contemporary catering that of room, the restaurant that suffers the most from the lack of talent and attention, a place where those who work have to confront the idiosyncrasies of customers who are able to ask, for example: “Could you please cook my pasta in mineral water?”. A journey into taste made up of recipes, wines, cocktail, trips and proposals where everyone can find their own flavor of Christmas.