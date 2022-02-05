On newsstands Motociclismo in February 2022

On the cover, the preview test of the CFMoto 800MT Touring crossover: rich set-up and attractive price. The tests of Ducati Panigale V4 S, Honda Gold Wing 1800 DCT & Airbag and BMW CE 04; the challenge between Moto Guzzi V7 Stone and Triumph Street Twin. And again: tourism, technology, sport, the buying guide
On the cover
The preview test of the crossover CFMoto 800MT Touring: rich set-up and attractive price
- Complete proof of the Ducati Panigale V4 S: direct comparison between MY 2021 and 2022
- Comparative exhaust terminals: 5 homologated models for the Honda Africa Twin
- Tourism: a trip to Tenerifebetween ocean beaches and snowy peaks
- Technique: the sound of the bikebetween studies of acoustic waves and compliance with regulations
Great tests and trials
- In-line twin engine of the KTM 790 and rich set-up for the Chinese crossover CFMOTO 800MT Touring: our complete test, with dyno data and performance.
- Ducati Panigale V4 S: our complete test and direct comparison, with the data acquisition on the track in Vallelunga, with the 2021 model year.
- The queen of touring motorcycles on a trip from Rome to Milan, passing through the enchanting back roads of the boot: the Honda GL1800 Gold Wing Tour DCT & Airbag it cuddles in the long stretches and amazes in the mixed.
- Classic in look, but very current in technology, Moto Guzzi V7 Stone And Triumph Street Twin they confront each other, each with many excellent arrows in their bow.
- Fast and technological urban commuter, the electric scooter BMW CE 04 convinces for dynamics and autonomy, less for load capacity.
- Comparative silencers: 5 homologated exhaust terminals are compared to the bench, the scale and the sound level meter, but not only.
News and tourism
- News 2022: in addition to the brand new Harley-Davidson Low Rider S and ST, the models of the Touring range and the CVO are renewed. But there are also new liveries for the Kawasaki Z650 and Z900, both naked and in RS retro guise. Finally: Updates for the Honda CB300R and transalpine news with the Brough Superior Nefud.
- We also present a range of technical clothing that winks, in cuts and colors, to the casual world: from jackets to trousers, to gloves and footwear.
- Design Stories: Rodolfo Frascoli tells us about the evolution and future of headlights, components that often characterize the character of a motorcycle more than any other.
- Tourism: a Tenerife with rented motorcycles, you pass from the ocean shore to the “lunar” plateau at the foot of the Teide volcano, passing through tropical forests.
- Turin and the neighboring valleys they are the protagonists of an itinerary that climbs up from the Mole Antonelliana in search of beautiful roads.
- It’s still: motorcycle and travel bookswith two courageous women like Elspeth Beard (who 40 years ago traveled the world alone in a BMW Boxer) and Marina Cianferoni (who founded her own publishing house of “character” motorcycle stories).
Technique and sport
- In the Technical section we talk about the sound of motorcycles: not only that produced by the terminals, but every sound vibration that the engineers take into consideration at the beginning of each project, to comply with the regulations and to give character to each model.
- Sport: the Dakar in Saudi Arabia, he saw the final victory in the hands of Sam Sanderland with the GASGAS. We immerse ourselves in the sand dunes with the story of our pilot Francesco Catanese.
- Special: we return to Verona for the Motor Bike Expo. The pandemic inevitably reduces the number of visitors and exhibitors, but the passion that is perceived among the stands is still alive and palpable.
- Period: the iconic one turns 50 Honda CB500 Foursmall (but no less excellent) sister of the legendary 750.
- Buying Guide: Ducati Multistrada 950strengths and weaknesses of the Borgo Panigale media crossover.
