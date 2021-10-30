On newsstands on the Fatto Quotidiano of 31 October: I banal grandi. On the catwalk Draghi shoots high: “70% vaccinated in the world by 2022”

Job And from tomorrow you can also be fired in sectors in crisis and SMEs The government of the “return to normal”

The pandemic – The identikit Covid, in the fifth wave the infected are younger The average age drops from 45 to 41, and the coronavirus affects women more this time. Vaccines still protect against serious illness and death

“Black net” In London, the company that links Fiore’s man to 2 Ugl executives Founded in July. Shareholders: Olla, Ferretti, Andrini

The tour Dibba takes the field (almost): “I can’t give it to the 5Stelle” In Siena the first step to measure the potential of a new movement: “There is an uncovered political space”

The battle of a valley Umbria, war for water: the disputed source The site of Gualdo Tadino and Rocchetta spa. Near Perugia, 500 families are fighting camped in the woods and in court to obtain control of the source that the company has been using since the 1950s

Turkey and the advancing world We progressives lack the “heart” Myopia – Europe was convinced it could help my country under Erdogan Years later I realized that we were deluded. We thought we had a narrative to counter the right. But we didn’t deal with emotions

The Ligabue interview “My silence with Faber, Battiato’s envy and Guccini’s lesson” The documentary starring the singer-songwriter is broadcast on RaiPlay: “It went like this”

Off the stage The “best” gifts: women, dictators and free tests for all Reception and other hypocrisy, diplomacy at work

Agreement confirmed The global tax rewards the smart and penalizes the poorest countries Historic, inadequate, below expectations: the agreement on the new taxation rules for multinationals on which the leaders of the G20 yesterday added their seal at the Rome summit sparked mixed reactions. The aims of the reform process which saw 140 countries involved in a long and exhausting negotiation at the headquarters […]

Justice The trick of the Northern League referendum passed “without” signatures The six questions: the verdict of the Council in January

Saturday – The event in Azerbaijan Another conference: Renzi leaves for Baku He has just returned from Saudi Arabia, but Matteo Renzi has already prepared the next trip. In a few days he will fly to Baku, Azerbaijan, where they await him for yet another conference. Title: “Future of EU in the Global Stage”. The future of the European Union, in short, in a panel that in addition to the presence of the senator also provides for participation […]

The former candidate – No money Rome, Michetti gives up (Meloni wanted it) Enrico Michetti’s political parabolic lasted only four months: yesterday the former gaffer candidate of the center-right in Rome resigned from the Capitoline Council. Therefore, he will not be the leader of the opposition to the new council Gualtieri. A choice that came within hours of another public humiliation: according to the statement of expenses of his electoral campaign, […]

It changes Only the 5 deputies of Conte speak to the tiggì Once, when the Movement was taking its first steps in politics, there was a ban on going on TV. Then the 5S exponents became regular appearances in news reports and television studios. Now comes the “new course” also as regards the management of the relationship with information: the secretariat has been launched, Giuseppe Conte has […]

Rome – Far right Assault on the CGIL, 6 other precautionary measures Also to the Veronese leader of Fn and 2 ultrà of Lazio and Inter. Among the accusations, the devastation

Yellow risk. Now the epidemic runs in the Northeast Sudtirol (autonomous province of Bolzano), with a value of 101.7 against 85.6 the week before, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, at 96.5 with a value almost double compared to the previous week, and Veneto, at 61.4 against 48.3, they are the three regions with the highest value of the incidence of Covid-19 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, […]

Key country Israel: many infections, few deaths To understand how it will go – 42% have had the third dose, SarsCov2 is no longer scary

The costs in the bill have doubled in 10 years An increase of 54.4 percent. The average cost of water bills in Italy has risen so much in the last ten years, with peaks reaching 97.4 per cent in Lazio, by far the region where the increase was most significant. Translated, an Italian family of three, with annual consumption […]

Sit-in also in Florence Bill Zan, protests in over 44 squares: “Renzi guilty” The protests for the sinking of the Zan Ddl in the Senate against homotransphobia do not stop. From Turin to Florence, from Bologna to Palermo to Cagliari for a total of over 44 cities in thousands took to the streets to affirm the rights of the LGBTIQA community. The promoter of the bill, Alessandro Zan, did it too […]

Cardiology L'Aquila "The worst wins". The competition suspended by the Tar There is a first stop of the Abruzzo Regional Administrative Court which ordered the suspension and on 1 December it will discuss the Cardiology competition of the University of L'Aquila, which Il Fatto wrote on 4 September ("Cardiology: 'Vince the worst. 'The' barons' quarrel: 'Madness' "). It is a competition for an associate professor position, won by Luigi […]

Cement in Milan San Siro, another gift from Sala to Scaroni: first the skyscrapers, then the new stadium The carpet market lasted a few hours. Everything had already been decided before the elections in which Giuseppe Sala was reconfirmed as mayor of Milan: the San Siro operation will take place. Milan (Paolo Scaroni) and Inter (Alessandro Antonello) knew it, who waited patiently for Sala’s re-election and then took the go […]

Slaughter of 20-year-olds Caivano, Naples: yesterday Antonio Natale’s funeral “Now whoever killed Antonio must pay”. Antonio is Antonio Natale, the boy who disappeared last October 4 from the Green Park of Caivano, and was found a couple of weeks later in a countryside area between Caivano and Afragola. Yesterday morning, among white and blue balloons, banners, flowers, they took place privately […]

The investigation Rape drug, the prosecutor seizes the phones from the pushers: Rome is shaking “well” There could be a world in the Signal chats present in the two phones seized from Clarissa Capone, the “Tsarina of the Ghb”. That of the so-called “Roma bene”, in particular: politicians, professionals, VIPs. As “er senator”, the politician not identified by the investigators “who lives before the Supreme Court” and who on 17 October 2019 would have received a […]

The murder of Herculaneum Twenty-year-olds dead, the truck driver exploded 11 shots. ‘He wanted to kill’ He fired 11 times with a Beretta pistol and fired while the target, two boys in a Fiat Panda, was walking away from his cottage on the outskirts of Herculaneum. He defended himself by claiming that he had only fired four or five shots, that the pistol had jammed on the first shot, after being […]

Followed up after a fight Barletta, 24 years old stabbed to death in the street A 24-year-old was killed in Barletta on the night between 29 and 30 October. According to the police Claudio Lasala, this is the name of the victim, he was heading towards the Piazza del Duomo shortly after midnight, when he was reached by one or two people, one of whom would have stabbed him in the abdomen and then flee . […]

The ASL opens an investigation Ischia, a 31-year-old woman dies after a caesarean She died at the Rizzoli hospital in Lacco Ameno on the island of Ischia, after giving birth. Yesterday morning a 31-year-old woman gave birth to her first child in a Caesarean section; after a few hours the woman, who according to Corriere del Mezzogiorno would be called Sara Costagliola, had a heavy bleeding and […]

Disappeared at the age of 101 Farewell to Dall’Onda, he founded “Italia Nostra” The co-founder of the non-profit organization Italia Nostra, Desideria Pasolini Dall’Onda, died yesterday at the age of 101. With her association, of which she was president from 1998 to 2005, she has always been committed to safeguarding cultural, artistic and natural heritage. “Italia Nostra pursues a new development model based on the enhancement of the inestimable heritage […]

Gone since Monday Cremona, a 15-year-old girl who disappeared with her 18-year-old boyfriend An engaged couple has disappeared in Cremona. Of the two, 18 years old for him and 15 years for her, there has been no news since Monday, when the parents of both took them to school, the “Anguissola” high school. “Do not be afraid to go home, we love you and we are waiting for you”, said the mother and […]

War of wine Zaia: “I have proof that Prosecco is not Croatian” “Here are the cards, the smoking gun I’ve been talking about for days, which we believe will forever block Croatia’s ambitions for European recognition of Prosek. They are tables, documents, and historical references found thanks to the special task force created by the Veneto. A story that has never interested the Croatian territory “. This was supported by the president of the Region […]

Treviso Campeol the “real dad” of tiramisu is dead Tiramisu loses its “dad”, Aldo Campeol, who passed away at the age of 93. Patron of the historic restaurant “Le Beccherie” in Treviso, Campeol and his wife Alba, co-author of the original preparation together with the chef Roberto Linguanotto, had never patented the recipe born in the 1960s. This has made various recipes and legends flourish. origin. […]

Maneuver “No strike, for now”: Cgil-Cisl-Uil are taking time Now assemblies, then it shows

The Orlando reform The new “shock absorbers”: more expensive and not universal What was announced for months as the nascent “universal reform of social safety nets” turned out, at the time of birth, to be much less universal than expected – given that it still leaves the self-employed out – and will also be paid by the workers themselves with an increase contributions. In any case, big business will continue […]

Comic matters The Sorbonne “ass-cleansing” theory and all the tricks of Rabelais ELEMENTS OF COMIC STYLE One of the funniest stylistic features is the use of bizarre words, especially in sequence. In his graduation thesis, finally published in Italian by Quodlibet a month ago, Leo Spitzer (1910) cataloged those invented by Rabelais for Gargantua and Pantagruele, the comic masterpiece of the 1500s that tells the life and […]

Sex racket Epstein, Andrew’s “truth”. Discredit the accuser According to British lawyers, the woman who denounces the prince “is only looking for money” and his case is “to be filed”

Sudan Burhan punishes the march against the coup: 5 dead and 170 wounded Khartoum burns while shouting “revolution”. In Sudan, citizens took to the streets to protest the coup that removed the transitional government: it is the “march of the million” to say no to the uniforms deposited last Monday by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, released yesterday after the kidnapping, but still under close surveillance. […]

Honore de Balzac “Faustina is the only spiritual and cultured woman in Italy” In 1836 in Turin the writer met the Marquise Roero di Cortanze and fell in love with her. She replies: “It’s not beautiful but fascinating: we talked about love”

At full volume Re-exhumed the Pink Floyd of 35 years ago The album “A Momentary Lapse of Reason” is back, as if it were recorded live