On newsstands on the Fatto Quotidiano on November 12: Plan to “destroy CinqueStelle e il Fatto”

The dossier Renzi Senator of Arabia: but in Europe it is forbidden Politics & Business – In Britain, public opinion prevents conflicts of interest. In Spain, incompatibility is provided for in the Constitution

The constitutionalist “The circular on the parades is ambiguous: the historic center cannot be banned” Gaetano Azzariti – “Rules valid for everyone, not just for no-vax. It couldn’t be otherwise “

The sentence Bibbiano, 4 years to Claudio Foti. In 17 judgments, there is the mayor Pd The psychologist convicted with the shortened procedure for abuse of office and injuries. The lawyers: “Come Tortora”. The Gup acquits 5 suspects – “Angels and demons”

COVID-19 67 deaths and 8,500 infections. The Northeast risks the “yellow” New leap forward in Covid-19 diagnoses. In the last 24 hours 8,569 new cases were reported (+ 45.1% compared to seven days ago) out of a total of 595,812 molecular and antigenic swabs (positive rate 1.4%). And there are another 67 dead. Such a high number of infections had not been seen since mid-May. […]

The interview “Italia Viva is now organic to the right. The dem follow us on lobbies and end of life “ Riccardo Ricciardi – Vice-president of M5S: “We will not divide on the hill, Conte will involve everyone”

The right tycoon And Bolloré created Zemmour. “The ogre” points to the Elysée Six months after the vote, the French billionaire is betting everything on the columnist “shaped” by his CNews

Behind the culture It is the art of the golden business: turnover of 4 billion A study by the Nomisma Observatory reveals the excellent state of form of galleries and fairs also thanks to digital, so much so as to absorb the two years of Covid

The portrait / 1 Rondo & Ercolani. Love story from the PCI to the trolls against the grillini There are their footprints at every tragic turn in the history of the Italian left. Fabrizio Rondolino and Simona Ercolani are the Sandra & Raimondo of post-communism. Always together, from the PCI to Renzi: Occhetto’s turning point, D’Alema’s risotto, Bersani’s leopards, Matteo’s Leopolde. And in the end the Renzian “Beast”, the […]

The portrait / 2 Chirico coin commentator: “Today she is on TV, Matteo sends her” “We are all whores is a book by Annalisa Chirico from 2014. A precious work in which a particular feminism is expressed:“ pro sex ”, of course, and also“ pro prostitution ”. The woman has never made a secret of being unscrupulous: “For a scoop – he said – I’m someone who gives himself”. The papers of the investigation in Florence, in […]

The latest e-news now attacks bankitalia as well In addition to the usual complaints for journalists, now Matteo Renzi goes to the Bank of Italy attack. In his enews he announced a “formal request to the Bank of Italy” to understand “who has violated the Constitution and the Law by acquiring without title and then publishing my current account”. The current head of Bankitalia is Ignazio Visco, the same as […]

In trouble The English Fox between Westminster and tax havens The Tory MP (but he’s not alone)

EU Parliament Rules against printed threats Yesterday the European Parliament approved a text containing a series of measures to counter the so-called “reckless complaints” that threaten journalists and NGOs. Reckless lawsuits, also known by the acronym of Slapp (Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation), are legal actions often lacking in legitimacy, or based on exaggerated claims that have as their purpose […]

Sardinia Solinas gags employees of the region. “It is forbidden to talk about work in private chats” It is forbidden to talk to journalists. Both during office hours and outside. This is the order that the council of Christian Solinas has given to all employees of the Sardinia Region. And not just them. Mouths sewn with the press also for workers of regional bodies, agencies, companies and institutes of the Region System, of subsidiaries, up to […]

Majority Quirinale, Iv’s pizzini in Aula Mattarella is pulled out of the “encore” Yesterday new knockout on Justice

History “They took our niece from us by falsifying one of her designs” “I will never forget the day my niece returned home after a year and a half. His words: ‘Grandpa, you don’t know how many times they told me you were a bad person. I didn’t know what to think anymore ‘. Today we must think again who said that nothing had happened to Bibbiano, that it was […]

Milan, 16 arrests Income scam. “Collected 20 million from 9 thousand Romanians” The Guardia di Finanza of Novara and Cremona arrested 16 people (all of Romanian nationality, with the exception of an Italian) “for a scam of over 20 million euros”, funds used for citizenship income and collected by about 9 thousand Romanian citizens . And the operation made it possible to “avoid the undue perception of another 60 […]

Prosecutor of Perugia “They were planning an attack on the state” I took six anarchists At dawn yesterday, the ROS executed a warrant for custody issued against six anarchists, accused of threatening to carry out attacks. The operation stems from an investigation coordinated by the Milan and Perugia prosecutors and concerns Vetriolo, a clandestine anarcho-insurrectionist magazine founded by the six arrested in 2017. According to the investigations, the […]

There is the Madrid ok Funds from Venezuela to M5s: pm will be able to hear “El Pollo” Now the Madrid ok has arrived. The Spanish authorities have given the green light to the request of the Milan Public Prosecutor who moved with a European investigation order to hear the former Venezuelan intelligence chief Hugo Armando Carvajal, known as “El Pollo”, in the investigation into the alleged funds arrived from Caracas to the M5s resulting from an investigation by […]

The two PSG players Attacked with bars: the companion released Aminata Diallo, a player of the PSG women’s team stopped by the Versailles police on Wednesday and questioned about the attack suffered last Thursday by her teammate, Kheira Hamraoui, was released yesterday. Diallo, after being heard by the investigators, was set free for lack of evidence. According to the sports newspaper L’Equipe, it has […]

Chronicler disappeared in 1970 De Mauro, DNA test on some human remains The Public Prosecutor of Catania has ordered a DNA examination to dispel doubts about the identity of a body found last September in a cave on the slopes of Etna. It all stems from the report made by the daughter of the journalist Mauro De Mauro, who passed away on September 16, 1970 in Palermo. The woman, after discovering that the body would rise up […]

The EU Directive There is the first yes to the (half) European minimum wage Work – The text passes to the European Parliament in commission, now it’s up to the classroom and the governments: it is a mediation, but the strong political signal remains

Companies on the run After the maneuver, the Delocalizations dl The Gnk cases and the Coffee saga – The executive will deal with them once the Budget (still missing)

Football on TV, the turnaround Dazn: “No stop to the second user” “In respect of those who use sharing correctly and with the aim of protecting the interest of our subscribers, no changes will be introduced in the current season”. This was announced by Dazn after rumors circulated in recent days on the hypothesis of a stop to dual users. “Since the beginning of the Serie A football championship we have […]

Landslide in Sciacca Bad weather scourges Sicily. Floods and blocked roads There are hundreds of interventions carried out by the Fire Brigade in Sicily due to the bad weather that has incessantly affected the Region in the last 2 days. In Mazara del Vallo, in the province of Trapani, 3 elderly people were trapped after the water reached one and a half meters inside their house: a rubber dinghy from the […]

Millennium Rape drugs, crazy orgies. Our journey in “chemsex” Dolcevita – Investigation on the new psychedelic wave

Laws and behaviors The bases of law. Trust the other Times change – My trading uncles used to tell how, in their day, contracts were closed with a handshake. Today only a foolish person would sell or buy anything without guarantees

Died in South Africa De Klerk, the last white leader: together with Mandela he abolished apartheid and won the Nobel South Africa’s last white president, Frederik de Klerk died yesterday at the age of 85. He released Nelson Mandela, who had been detained for 27 years, and – after the 1994 elections – became its vice president. Together, the two men, symbolic figures of the end of apartheid in South Africa, had received the Nobel Prize the year before […]

Poland Nazi march in Warsaw, EU rejects law against abortion Waving the red and white national flag yesterday, tens of thousands of neo-fascists and members of the Polish far right participated in the controversial “independence march” which is held regularly every year in Warsaw. The liberal mayor of Warsaw, Rafal Trzaskowski, has always opposed the celebration, supported by the nationalists in power, who this year tried to […]