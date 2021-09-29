on newsstands the first issue under the guidance of Federico Sarica. Strong growth in digital turnover (+ 171%)

The Condè Nast magazine grows on the digital side, with a growth in turnover of 171% and with a significant impact of social activities equal to 23% of total revenues

The new issue of GQ Italia is on newsstands with a global cover star: Matt Damon, photographed exclusively for the various editions of the magazine around the world by Lachlan Bailey. Damon talked about himself exclusively for GQ in a long interview published in the magazine and on digital platforms.

The October issue is the first under the guidance of Federico Sarica, appointed head of editorial content for GQ Italia.

Sarica will oversee the editorial operations, strategy and vision of the brand. He will lead his team in developing the best journalism both globally and locally, and will ensure that GQ’s core values ​​are represented in all content and across all platforms.

“I am honored to take the lead of the Italian edition of GQ, with the first issue featuring a global coverstar, produced under the brand’s new global editorial structure. It is the beginning of a new path for GQ, the leading brand in the world of men’s media, with a renewed global network that will raise the best of local storytelling from around the world. GQ Italia plays a fundamental role in elevating the best of men’s style and culture, ”says Sarica.

Sarica has a long career in journalism, and most recently was editor-at-large of the men’s sports magazine Eleven. He is the founding editor of the culture and lifestyle magazine Rivista Studio, of which he was also editor for ten years, and previously wrote for L’Uomo Vogue as a collaborator.

Based in Milan, Sarica will work closely with Will Welch, global editorial director of GQ, with Adam Baidawi, deputy editorial director of GQ, and with the brand’s editorial leaders to contribute stories, talent and strategic ideas to all projects. global editorials, as well as bringing local expertise to international audiences.

THE NUMBERS OF GQ ITALIA

In August, the overall social fanbase of GQ Italia is 994K with a YoY growth of + 7%. The summer months saw the growth of the GQ website: in fact, in August there were over 2.6 million users for over 7 million page views. In addition, in September the GQ Italia website landed on a new platform with more modern graphics that unite the digital editions of GQ around the world.

The new issue has 94 collection pages, marking a + 9% YoY and a + 4% YoY in terms of turnover. In the period from January to August, digital turnover grew by 171% with a significant impact of social activities equal to 23% of total revenues. The performance of September 2020 is more than doubled compared to September 2020 (+ 120%).