on November 16, 2001, the first film of the saga about JK Rowling’s novels was released

Flying broomsticks, the Hogwarts Express, muggles and wizards: Harry, Ron and Hermione set the box office on fire from the first weekend, grossing over $ 90 million. On November 16, 2001, “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone”, the first of eight films in a famous saga, was released worldwide. And tomorrow we will celebrate the twentieth anniversary of the novels of JK Rowling, in the 90s researcher for Amnesty, an English language teacher in Portugal.

JK Rowling, the queen of Hogwarts and the rainbow poisons: storm for a tweet against the excesses of “gender” theory

JK Rowling, here is “The Christmas Pig”, the new fairy tale by the author of Harry Potter

Harry Potter, a cult of 500 million books sold

Now she is one of the richest women in Great Britain, the books sold in the world are 500 million, translated into 80 languages, 12.5 million in Italy alone (Salani editore was the first, in 1997, to invest in the saga). The 8 films grossed 9 billion dollars worldwide, 160 million euros in Italy alone with 26 million admissions. The films are broadcast in 166 countries and in 25 languages. It is the most loved franchise anywhere. There are console games, 4 theme parks, 2 tours dedicated to London and Hollywood: the story of the surviving child is loved by all generations of readers and cinephiles in the world, including Millennials and Gen Z, also thanks to the expansion of the Pottermore platform and the play The Cursed Child.

Tom Felton falls ill with Harry Potter’s Draco Malfoy during a golf tournament

The boom at the Bologna Book Fair

The first book came out in June of ’97 by Bloosmury (after numerous rejections of various other publishing houses) in 500 copies, but already in April at the Bologna Book Fair (Children’s Book Fair) the rights for the US edition were sold, for 105 thousand dollars. Film producer David Heyman quickly contacted Rowling with plans to produce a series. Heyman proposed various production companies to the writer and she chose Warner Bros. which guaranteed her a certain control also in the choice of cast and direction, exercising the role of executive producer.

The Goblet of Fire

The agreement was signed in 1999: the US major paid 1 million pounds for the rights of the first 4 volumes. One of the conditions set by Rowling was that the actors were British at least among the protagonists to ensure the cultural integrity of the work and only for The Goblet of Fire, the fourth, did Warner Bros. also have the opportunity to involve the French and the Eastern Europe. The direction was proposed to Steven Spielberg who refused. The choice ultimately fell on Chris Columbus. The screenplay was entrusted to Steve Kloves, the production to Heyman.

The cast

For the cast of the three protagonists, the announcement was aimed at children between nine and eleven years old. Daniel Radcliffe was cast as Harry, Rupert Grint as Ron and Emma Watson as Hermione. In the cast Richard Harris for Albus Dumbledore, Alan Rickman for Severus Snape, Maggie Smith for Minerva McGonagall, Julie Walters for Molly Weasley. In the former Rolls Royce factory in North West London, most of the shooting took place: Harry Potter is a boy who discovers he is a wizard after living with his Dursley relatives, who mistreated him. His parents were killed by Lord Voldemort when he was only one year old: Harry survives thanks to his mother’s sacrifice with only a lightning bolt-shaped scar.

Spotify

Ron Weasley is Harry’s best friend. Hermione Granger is a very intelligent and brilliant young witch born of Muggle parents. He befriends Harry and Ron: the three become inseparable in Hogwarts school. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone will be screened again in theaters from 9 to 12 December. But Spotify also celebrates its twentieth anniversary by revealing the charts of all Harry Potter audio content and also unveiling the most popular songs featured in the playlists dedicated to user-generated Hogwarts houses. Aurora’s “Runaway” is the song most associated with the Hogwarts saga in user-generated playlists globally, followed by Welcome Home, Son by Radical Face and Arcade by Duncan Laurence. Hedwig’s Theme by John Williams, taken from the original soundtrack of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, is the most listened to the soundtrack song of the saga ever on the platform globally.

The podcast

Potterless is the most listened to podcast on Spotify both in Italy and in the world, while Draco Malfoy is the character to whom Spotify users have dedicated more playlists. It also turns out that Billie Eilish and rock group The Neighborhood are among the most featured on Slytherin and Ravenclaw house playlists, while Harry Styles is more popular in Gryffindor and Hufflepuff playlists.

The controversy

In addition to the celebrations, the controversies. Boycott requests linked to JK Rowling’s controversial statements, but also passionate defenses of a saga that has already accompanied two generations. They are among the most present positions in the clash between Internet users, born on social networks on the occasion of the anniversary and return to Italian cinemas, in an event, from 9 to 12 December with Warner Bros, of “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone“. Similar controversies have arisen in recent months around other initiatives related to the creator of the wizard, such as the news (later denied) of a new series on Harry Potter for Hbo Max. Now among the Italian users there are those who write that they do not want to ” more to support in any way an author who uses her earnings and her media power to support transphobic causes ».

The projects

The controversy, however, does not stop new projects in the literary and cinematographic worlds of the writer, who has recently returned to the bookstore with the children’s novel The Christmas Pig (Salani). Among others, on November 28 the game show event for “Potterheads” (the diehard wizard’s fans) Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses will debut on Cartoon Network and Tbs, with an exceptional host like Helen Mirren, while on April 15 2022 the third cinematic chapter of the saga (Harry Potter prequel / spinoff) Fantastic Beasts 3: Dumbledore’s Secrets will arrive.