On November 16, 2001, the first Harry Potter film was released

It was November 16, 2001 when Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was released in theaters all over the world, giving way to a real literal-cinematic legend. Here are the numbers: the books sold in the world are 500 million, translated into 80 languages, 12.5 million in Italy alone. The 8 films grossed 9 billion dollars worldwide, 160 million euros in Italy alone with 26 million admissions. The films are broadcast in 166 countries and in 25 languages. It is the most loved franchise anywhere, it can count on an incredible fan base with 37 million members worldwide and constantly growing. There are console games, 4 theme parks around the world, 2 tours dedicated to London and Hollywood. The first book came out in June of ’97 by Bloosmury, after numerous rejections of various other publishing houses, in 500 copies, but already in April at Bologna Children’s Book Fair the rights to the US edition were sold, for $ 105,000, the highest sum awarded to a first-time children’s author. Success was in the air and a few months after the publication of the first book it became clear that it was a good subject for cinema. Film producer David Heyman contacted Rowling with the intention of producing a series reassuring her that fidelity to the novel would be respected. Heyman proposed various production companies to the writer and she chose Warner Bros. which guaranteed her some control not only from a creative point of view, but also in the choice of cast and direction, exercising the role of executive producer. The agreement was signed in 1999: the US major paid 1 million pounds for the rights of the first 4 volumes. One of the conditions set by Rowling was that the actors were British at least among the protagonists to ensure the cultural integrity of the work and only for The Goblet of Fire, the fourth, the Warner Bros he had the opportunity to involve French and Eastern Europeans as well. The direction was proposed to Steven Spielberg, who refused as his idea of ​​making an animated film was not accepted. Finally, the choice fell on Chris Columbus, who had directed Mom I Missed the Plane. The screenplay was entrusted to Steve Kloves, the production to Heyman. For the cast of the three protagonists, the announcement was aimed at children between nine and eleven years old.





From book to cinema

They were chosen Daniel Radcliffe for the part of Harry, Rupert Grint for Ron and Emma Watson for Hermione. In the cast Richard Harris for Albus Dumbledore, Alan Rickman for Severus Snape, Maggie Smith for Minerva McGonagall, Julie Walters for Molly Weasley. In the former Rolls Royce factory in North West London, the Leavesden studios which had already served for 007’s Golden Eye took place most of the shooting. The starting plot is well known: Harry Potter is a boy who discovers he is a wizard after living for ten years with his relatives Dursley, who mistreated him. His parents were killed by Lord Voldemort when he was only one year old: Harry survived thanks to his mother’s sacrifice with only a lightning bolt-shaped scar. Ron Weasley is Harry’s best friend. Hermione Granger is a very intelligent and brilliant young witch born of Muggle parents. Befriends Harry and Ron: the three become inseparable in the school of Hogwarts. The rest is magic. Also to be seen in the cinema because Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone will be screened again in theaters from 9 to 12 December.