On November 18th Jeffery Deaver presents “The Night Visitor” (Rizzoli) at the New Europe Bookstore – CC I Granai

Thursday 18 November 2021, h. 18.30

New Europe Bookshop – CC I Granai

Via Mario Rigamonti 100, Rome

Jeffery Deaver

presents

THE NIGHT VISITOR

He speaks with the author

Giancarlo De Cataldo

The new thriller with Lincoln Rhyme and Amelia Sachs, Jeffery Deaver’s most beloved protagonists, arrives in Italy in a world preview, grappling with a criminal who has taken away the sleep of the inhabitants of New York.

Fear can turn waking up into the worst of nightmares. This is the kind of anguish that the psychopath who has taken the sleep of the inhabitants of Manhattan feeds on. Slip into the apartments in the middle of the night, move some objects, watch the victim sleep. Then it goes away. The signs of its passage are almost imperceptible: no physical violence, only slight tampering with the space with which it appropriates the intimacy of others, upsetting it. He calls himself the Blacksmith, and is capable of breaking any lock. For him, breaking in is an art and a reason for living.

An obsession in the service of a perverse game that the New York police cannot decipher. And to dive into the mixed depths of madness of a criminal mind, once again, there is no one like Lincoln Rhyme, called to investigate together with Amelia Sachs, wife and inseparable colleague. But the investigation comes to a halt

when Rhyme, indicted for mistakes in a previous case, is released from office with immediate effect.

It will take a lot more, however, to keep the best criminologist out of action. The nocturnal visitor is a thriller with a perfect mechanism, an uninterrupted sequence of twists and plot changes, a surgical and dazzling narration of the abysses of the human soul with which Deaver reconfirms all his genius.

JEFFERY DEAVER was born in Chicago in 1950. He is the author of numerous novels, published in more than 150 countries, which have made him master of thriller. The worldwide success came with The Bone Collector (2002), the first book in the series starring Lincoln Rhyme, from which the film of the same name with Denzel Washington and Angelina Jolie was based.

All his books are published in Italy by Rizzoli. Among the most recent, God’s cut (2018), The game of never (2019), The Chosen (2020) and Imperfect Truths (2020).

“The master of clockwork suspense.” – “People”