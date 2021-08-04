On NOW the miniseries with Eva Green, between adventure and mysticism

The period drama, set during the 1860 New Zealand gold rush, is based on the novel of the same name by Eleanor Catton.

Adventure, escapism, revenge, romance and mysticism come together The Luminaries – Destiny in the stars, captivating miniseries that marks the return to TV of the always fascinating Eva Green after the success of Penny Dreadful. Based on the novel of the same name by the New Zealand writer Eleanor Catton, the period drama – of 6 episodes – in Italy it is available in streaming on NOW within the Entertainment Pass (which can be activated by new customers at the special price of € 3 for the first month together with the Cinema pass). Set during the 1860 New Zealand Gold Rush, The Luminaries – a co-production of the UK’s BBC and New Zealand’s TVNZ – tells a singular love story influenced by luck and stars. But not only that: the mystery takes over when the protagonist, played by a magnetic Eve Hewson, she becomes involved in a strange murder case against her will. Here is the plot and everything you need to know.

The Luminaries – Destiny in the stars: A tale where history and magic merge

We are in 1865 and the young English adventurer Anna Wetherell (Eve Hewson, the second daughter of Bono Vox recently also seen in the miniseries Behind his eyes) sets off from London to New Zealand in hopes of leaving the past behind and starting a new life. On the ship that will take her to the other side of the world, she meets Emery Staines (Himesh Patel, Avenue 5) And the two immediately feel in tune, connected by something bigger. They decide to meet again once they land but, once they arrive in New Zealand, Anna meets the mysterious American fortune teller Lydia Wells (Eva Green), who takes advantage of her vulnerability to achieve personal goals. It doesn’t take long for Anna to find herself alone, on the street and even wrongfully accused of murder. The victim is Lydia’s husband, Crosbie Wells (Ewen Leslie, Top of the Lake) but Anna – who meanwhile feels more and more inexplicably linked to Emery – is sure she is innocent. Will he be able to prove it?



Astral references, supernatural, destiny and history and mystery are the ingredients of this miniseries that puts a lot of meat on the fire giving six hours of pure escape. They complete the cast Marton Csokas (Into the Badlands) who plays Francis Carver, a former convict in love with Lydia, Benedict Hardie in the role of Alistair Lauderback, Erik Thomson in that of Dick Mannering, and Richard Te Are as Te Rau Tauwhare.

From the novel to the TV series: The meticulous work of Eleanor Catton and the crew

It took Eleanor Catton five years to write the novel The Luminaries (the original title of the book from which the series is taken). For his work, in 2013, he won the prestigious Booker Prize. It took another seven for him to be able to adapt the story for the small screen so much that the author said that she constantly changed the script, even during filming, to better adapt it to the project he had in mind. Although partially deviating from the original material, the series maintains firm the red thread of astrology, which marks the chapters of the book, and aims above all to exalt the New Zealand landscapes. The set designers, for example, were able to recreate a muddy village that resembled those present at the time in Hokitika, the historic gold rush town on the west coast of New Zealand. The entire series was shot in Hokitika and in other places in the country – such as Tawharanui, Te Henga, Whangaroa, near the Crooked River. The costumes also required special attention: to create Anna’s pink dress (which, as you will see, plays a key role in the story) the costume designer Edward Gibbon he spent months doing research at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. In the end, for script reasons, five perfectly identical versions of the same dress were made, a truly painstaking work.

