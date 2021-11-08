On NOW the series that tells the first adventures of Robert Langdon, born from the pen of Dan Brown

Structured as a prequel story to The Da Vinci Code, the series – available on NOW from November 8 – sees Ashley Zukerman as the young symbology professor who had the face of Tom Hanks in the cinema.

It also arrived in Italy, streaming on NOW, The lost symbol, the series based on the novel of the same name by the acclaimed writer Dan Brown – the third of his successful saga – but structured as a prequel story compared to the bestseller by the same author, Da Vinci’s code. The protagonist is the same Robert Langdon, the renowned Harvard University professor of religious symbolism who was portrayed by Tom Hanks. Here, however, he is younger and has the actor’s face Succession And A Teacher Ashley Zukerman. The drama, created and produced by Dan Dworkin And Jay Beattie, is available with two episodes a week fromNovember 8 every Monday on NOW within the Pass Entertainment (can be activated by new customers at the special price of € 3 for the first month together with the Cinema Pass). Here’s everything you need to know about the series and why fans of mystery and adventure stories just can’t miss it.

The plot of The Lost Symbol: A mysterious adventure to thwart a global conspiracy

The Lost Symbol focuses on the early adventures of art history professor expert in religious symbology Robert Langdon, who is called upon to solve a series of deadly puzzles to counter an unexpected and risky worldwide conspiracy. When his mentor, Peter Solomon (Eddie Izzard, Hannibal, United States of Tara), mysteriously disappears, the CIA, which would like to find out what lies behind this incomprehensible kidnapping, convinces him to join a task force. We see him busy following dangerous clues in an attempt to succeed in a mission that promises to be very adventurous. Langdon must in fact interpret a series of signs and events that are in effect the pieces of a very complex puzzle. However, he does not know that in this way he will find himself involved in something very dangerous, a potentially lethal conspiracy. Armed “only” with his knowledge of ancient history, symbols and dead languages, the young professor thus sets out in search of the elusive and inscrutable Lost Symbol.

The cast and characters

In addition to Zukerman, they also star in the series Valorie Curry (The Following) in the role of Katherine Solomon, the daughter of Peter, with whom Robert will launch into a race against time; Sumalee Montano (The rules of the perfect crime) in those of Inoue Sato, a CIA agent who deals with security; Rick Gonzalez (Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow) who is Alfonso Nuñez, officer of the Capitol police; And Beau Knapp (Seven Seconds, The Good Lord Bird) who plays Mal’akh, a mysterious figure who pushes Robert to search for something that will help him discover what happened to Peter.

A story of puzzles and possibilities that won’t disappoint Dan Brown fans

The lost symbol can count on a group of expert producers that includes, among others, the artistic couple formed by Brian Grazer And Ron Howard, former producers of Da Vinci’s code. Writer Dan Brown is also among the executive producers and was personally involved to make this story as believable as possible (we remind you that the novel The lost symbol is actually set chronologically after the events of Da Vinci’s code, but for this series it was adapted into a prequel tale). The author has given valuable advice to the protagonist Ashley Zukerman explaining how best to get into the role of a character as well known as still enigmatic, because he was caught in his early years of activity. “Dan Brown told me that Robert Langdon would like to have faith, but he can’t. I thought it was a fascinating idea to play him with that idea. Everything changes because it means that there is a possibility for everything. He is not the usual cynical academic; he’s actually quite in love with the possibility, but he knows too much and it traps him. Understanding this, it was very easy to step into the shoes of a guy who has a hard time trusting his feelings because of his mind, “Zukerman explained to Entertainment Weekly.

At the same time, this series could easily thrill those who love the adventure genre and the classics of Indiana Jones, films that combine action but do not give up on an intellectual protagonist. It is no coincidence that Langdon is described in the books as “Harrison Ford in tweed”. Zukerman confirmed that the director of the first episode Dan Trachtenberg he deliberately inserted some elements reminiscent of films such as Raiders of the Lost Ark, to make the story more eventful and pay homage to the genre. The result is certainly an excellent product that in the United States has been very well received by the public and which, according to increasingly insistent rumors, would already be on track for renewal for a second season.

