On nuclear power, the indigestible old recipe of Europe, passed off as new

(from Ferdinando Boero, full professor of Zoology and Anthropology at the University of Naples Federico II and of Rosalba Giugni, president of Marevivo)

Nuclearists are managing to make nuclear considered sustainable. What if they’re right? We are not energy experts and the speeches of the nuclearists could also convince us, but some doubts remain. They say the waste problem does not exist. Sara. But we are unable to dispose of the few waste produced by the short Italian nuclear season: where do they propose to place them? They take shelter behind the hospital waste to allow those of the power plants to pass. I don’t think that reasoning is sensible.

I’m afraid NIMBY syndrome (Not in my garden) is very common. Let’s say that I accept that they put waste and plants in my garden if they also go to the garden of those who propose to put them in mine. But then we think of the land of fires. The Camorra have put toxic waste in the house, they have killed their children. Unthinkable things are done for money.

Speaking of money … it seems it takes ten years to build a nuclear power plant based on apparently acceptable principles. But the energy problem we have now. Who should put the money to build the plants? Private individuals? They would have to invest a lot of money for ten years. How long would it take them to get back on par with the investment and start making profits? Perhaps there is someone pushing for public funds to be used to make these choices. You are going to see that private individuals will build the plants, with public money. And the funds will be spent first of all in favor of private individuals. Who is willing to pay for ten years without earning anything? Do you want to see that all nuclear propaganda is financed by private individuals who aim for public funds to build power plants? But maybe we’re wrong. We have no feedback. If we look for the history of nuclear reactors, we find that of Finland. We recommend that you read it, and compare the estimated prices with those incurred, and how long it took to get the plant to work. And we are talking about Finland, where corruption does not seem to be an endemic disease of the local economy, as it is in Italy: according to Transparency International we are the most corrupt country in Europe, alongside Greece and Romania.

Today we are blackmailed by gas producing countries, as we were in the 1970s by oil producing countries. What about uranium, the fuel of nuclear reactors? The first producer in the world seems to be Kazakhstan, then there is Canada, and then Australia, Namibia, Niger, Russia, Uzbekistan, China, Ukraine, South Africa. We are not there. Do you want to see that in order to escape dependence on some suppliers, we deliver ourselves tied hand and foot to other suppliers?

Ten years ago we were told that renewables were not sufficient to meet energy needs. It was true. But technological progress is making renewable-based plants ever more efficient and the rationalization of consumption, avoiding waste, is making us less and less greedy for energy. The problem is not to produce more and more energy but to use less and less, obviously without giving up the comfort we are used to.

Sun, sea, wind, geothermal, rivers are free and are present on our territory. If we developed efficient technologies to use these energy sources, perhaps we would be able, in ten years, to become energy independent. Who would gain from it? Which company would invest its capital to limit the sale of its products? Obviously, those who sell energy want more and more to be sold. The profit curve has to go up every year. These policies are only possible following decisions at the state level, when one thinks of the common good and not the good of those who sell. In Germany they have decided to go in this direction. They have a very strong green party, which has managed to impose certain decisions. We’ll see if they work. The use of renewable sources frees users from the blackmail of energy suppliers. You will tell me: what about lithium batteries? Right. We need to innovate technologically in order to be even more independent. Public money must be invested in this direction, and there is a lot of it for the ecological transition.

Directing these funds towards gas and nuclear power, in my perception, derives from a policy that is in the interests of private individuals who will earn a lot of (public) money to build power plants, be they gas or nuclear. Who will gain while the plants are under construction? And where will we locate the power plants? I would like to see a map with the location of the plants and waste deposits, and a financial plan. Who will bear the costs? And who will the benefits go to before we start producing energy? We cannot say no to everything, and in fact we are saying yes to renewables, including l‘offshore wind. Those who propose nuclear power must show us the costs and benefits, including the costs of decommissioning and the risks of accidents and terrorist attacks.

Final comment, the Minister of Ecological Transition works for Leonardo. Leonardo has huge interests in the development of nuclear technologies. Maybe we are facing a small conflict of interest?