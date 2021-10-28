On October 28th, an Oscar-winning birthday for Julia and Joaquin

Do you want to advertise on this site?

The publication of «Happened today» continues, a space that hosts the cartoons «At the tip of a pencil»Signed by Luca Ghidinelli. The cartoonist from Brescia takes us every day through his table to retrace a historical date, an anniversary of the world of sports or entertainment, an anniversary linked to the world of politics or news.

An opportunity to remember – in a smile – a more or less distant moment from the past that occurred on a date similar to that of the current day.

On October 28, two Hollywood “stars” were born, both enjoying worldwide fame and notoriety: Joaquin Phoenix (“The Gladiator”, “Walk the Line”, “The Joker”), born in 1974, and Julia Roberts (“Pretty Woman”, “Steel Flowers”, “Pelikan Report”), born in 1967.

They both won a Oscar Prize for their interpretations as Main character: Joaquin Phoenix with “The Joker” in 2020 and Julia Roberts with “Erin Brockovic – Strong as the truth” in 2001.

Read here the GdB on newsstands today

the GdB on newsstands today Subscribe to the GdB newsletters. For all your interests, you can have a free newsletter to read comfortably in the email.

reproduction reserved © www.giornaledibrescia.it