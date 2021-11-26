“On offer for national cloud the ball is now in government”

“On the cloud we have submitted an offer: we worked well with our partners who are Leonardo, Tim and Sogei. More offers have been made now the ball is in the government“. To affirm it theCEO of Cdp Dario Scannapieco yesterday answering a question on the occasion of the presentation of the three-year plan of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti. Open fiber is a company for which we are waiting to close our transaction with Enel, we are climbing to 60 pc with Macquarie at 40%; the company is developing an ambitious business plan, has a cutting-edge model; we have assured our support for Open Fiber “.” We are not – he explains – still owners of Aspi, we believe that the closing should take place in the first quarter of next year “but” it is an important network and Cdp already has a strategic presence on companies that manage the networks and the approach may be similar. Surely you work with a little view of the future and there is a strong technological component to be developed alongside the management of the infrastructure. Open fiber is a company for which we are waiting to close our transaction with Enel, we are climbing to 60 pc with Macquarie at 40%; the company is developing an ambitious business plan, has a cutting-edge model; we have assured our support for Open Fiber “.

Sustainability, additionality and subsidiarity with respect to the market, strategies, policies and impact are the key principles of the Strategic Plan“approved by Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, underlines Scannapieco in the note accompanying the dissemination of the new Plan.” The starting point – he adds – is the observation of the urgent challenges that Italy faces. Cassa will respond with a complementary approach to the market, directing resources towards Italy’s priorities and aiming to achieve positive effects for businesses, public administrations and families“. “Cdp’s strategic plan” is not a series of things to do but looks to the future, introduces new principles of action and corporate values ​​with the awareness of wanting to generate a positive impact with one’s own action “, he says.” Sometimes on newspapers read ‘Cdp or the safe of the state’. So it gives the idea of ​​something heavy and inert, instead we want to develop the part of the head, think well, “he says.

“Fwe will carry out interventions of purpose regarding direct equity. We will continue to invest in companies to promote growth and stabilization but with an exit logic: you enter, you help to grow and, when the objective is strengthened or the objective has been reached, you exit “, he says.” This means – he added – that one of the essential criteria is the rotation of capital. One does not enter and remain permanently in non-strategic companies but one enters, one helps but when the objective is reached, one leaves “, he says. The industrial plan of Cdp” intersects in some cases with the Pnrr; the plan is like a wave that lifts all the boats and makes them rise “to the surface, he says.” Cdp will make available its skills to ground the projects, “he explains announcing the creation of a task force that responds to the CEO. “In order to enhance our stake in Euronext, we would like to help more companies to go public. Today we have a very low number of listed, especially on the main list. We want to use this opportunity to help and advise the government to streamline listing procedures and make the stock market an alternative source, “he says.

On the hypothesis of an exit of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti from the capital of Webuild, “there are commitments and often when action is taken it is not to leave until the objectives are achieved”. “Fincantieri is a listed company that has a huge impact on employment and a huge technological content, has recently communicated positive data to the market; it is a company at the forefront on many fronts. Anyone who thinks that only builds ships should visit you to understand what content of technology that is inside “. The idea of ​​Cassa Depositi e Prestiti is “support companies that have a clear energy transition plan and, at the same time, develop initiatives through funds that we are going to support, both through partnerships with our subsidiaries to intervene directly “, added Scannapieco, in answering the questions during the presentation of the three-year plan.