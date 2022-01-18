on offer is the ideal budget smartphone

The 2021 it has been a complex year but full of models for the smartphone market, with Xiaomi which was in many respects the queen both in the high-end, with the Xiaomi Mi 11 series, and in the low-end with the brand A little. Poco’s 2021 economic phone was, and still is in this early 2022, the Little M4 Pro: a true low cost, but well done.









Compared to other models of economic smartphones of the past years, and we are also talking about smartphones of the Poco itself, the M4 Pro model has found a great technical balance. And when a phone is made technically well and in a balanced way, it always means one thing: it has an excellent relationship between price and features, because it has no useless features. This is precisely the case of Poco M4 Pro: an essential phone, which forgoes the superfluous, is good for a very large part of users and has a very advantageous price. Even more advantageous today, since it is in discount on Amazon.

Poco M4 Pro: technical characteristics

In a nutshell, the Poco M4 Pro is a disguised Redmi Note 11, with some differences on the software side but an identical data sheet. On both phones we find a 6.6 inch IPS type LCD display in size, with a resolution of 1,080 × 2,400 pixels and 90 Hz refresh.

The chip chosen by Xiaomi for this model is the MediaTek Dimensity 810, excellent for this price range: it consumes little, heats nothing and offers the right performance for a phone of this category. Almost everything, except gaming, is done in an absolutely dignified way and without the phone ever slowing down noticeably.

There are two memory configurations: 4/64 GB, which we do not recommend, and 6/128 GB, which is definitely more balanced and makes the phone more durable. The rear photographic compartment is very balanced which, finally, does not incorporate useless sensors but only one main 50 MP it’s a 8 MP wide angle. We are not talking about a cameraphone, but the quality of photos and videos is more than enough.

Excellent the batteryfrom 5,000 mAh, and very good chargingfrom 33 watts of power.

Poco M4 Pro: the Amazon offer

Little M4 Pro was launched in April 2021, with an initial offer that brought the price down to 249 euros. Then it settled on a slightly higher price and is now again on sale.

Today you can buy Poco M4 Pro in 6/128 GB version at 229 euros: at this price it is the low cost for everyone.

